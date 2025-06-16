Seahawks rookie Elijah Arroyo makes huge impression on former Seattle WR
The Seattle Seahawks went into the 2025 NFL draft with holes along their offensive line and at the wide receiver position. The team selected guard Grey Zabel in the first round but waited until the fifth round to draft wide receiver Tori Horton.
On paper, it may appear that the Seahawks neglected their wide receiver room, however, they did add a pass-catching specialist in the second round. Seattle drafted Miami tight end Elijah Arroyo with the 50th overall pick and the former Hurricane is already turning heads.
Former Seahawks wide receiver Bryan Walters liked what he saw out of Arroyo during the team's mandatory minicamp. Walters praised Arroyo during an appearance on Seattle Sports radio, complimenting the tight end's size.
"I’m not used to the numbers yet so when I see a number out there, I’m like, look at that receiver," Walters said of Arroyo. "Look at that big receiver. Wow, he can move. And I’m thinking it’s a receiver, and it’s Elijah Arroyo, the new draft pick. The tight end."
Arroyo averaged just under 17 yards per reception last season at Miami. He finished the year with 47 catches for 590 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. The tight end's big frame should make him a favorite target of quarterback Sam Darnold.
The Seahawks still have tight ends Noah Fant and AJ Barner on the roster, so they won't have to rush Arroyo along this season. However, Walters thinks the second-round pick's elite size and speed will make him tough to stop whenever he gets on the field.
“I’m really excited to see what happens when he gets into full pads, gets into game mode, get into those first preseason games and watch him be able to use his skills,” Walters said. “I hadn’t seen a ton of him live in person, but he’s large and he’s fast, so that was pretty cool.”
Seattle also signed wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Marquez Valdes-Scantling in free agency to help replace starters DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. Arroyo can help make up for some of the size that was lost by trading Metcalf.
Regardless of how much he contributes as a rookie, Arroyo's elite physical tools should help him have a nice long NFL career.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald sets expectations for position battles
Mike Macdonald on what he saw from Jalen Milroe at Seahawks minicamp
DK Metcalf planning extra work with new Steelers teammate Aaron Rodgers
Pete Carroll’s history with RBs speaks louder than Ashton Jeanty comments