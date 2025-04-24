All Seahawks

NFL insider thinks Seahawks 'don't feel completely secure' at QB going into draft

Chris Trapasso at CBS Sports names Seattle as the team most likely to make a surprise quarterback pick.

Tim Weaver

Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Seattle Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald speaks during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center.
Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Seattle Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald speaks during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Going into the 2025 NFL draft, the Seattle Seahawks are as usual one of the toughest teams to predict regarding their plans. With less than 10 hours to go before Round 1 begins, the betting favorite for the No. 18 overall pick appears to be NDSU lineman Grey Zabel - and if not him then Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan, the consensus top pure wide receiver prospect in this draft.

We know at some point these Seahawks have to make a serious investment in their offensive line - whether it's in Round 1 or multiple Day 2-3 picks. Other than that, there's not much to go on. As for the game's most-important position, at least one insider believes Seattle will make a surprise pick at quarterback. Here's Chris Trapasso at CBS Sports making the case.

"Just because they signed Sam Darnold, I don't think they should (or do) feel completely secure about the long-term future at the quarterback position."

Dec 22, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold (14) rushes against the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

The out that the Seahawks gave themselves after one year in Darnold's contract indicates that Trapasso is right. It is a gamble to bet that Darnold will continue to develop and build on the great work he did for most of the 2024 season - and there's no guarantee he'll continue trending up, especially with a downgraded supporting cast.

We expect the Darnold move to pay off, but it is smart to cultivate other options - as the team did when they brought back Drew Lock last week to resume his primary backup role. Sam Howell held that spot last year but bombed in his only brief action during the regular season - he is now reportedly on the trade block.

According to Adam Schefter, if the Seahawks do find a buyer for Howell that will open them up to explore a quarterback pick at some point in the draft.

With so many other pressing roster needs, our best guess is that Seattle will not be pressing the QB issue early on - so we can probably forget about the top second-tier prospects like Jalen Milroe, Tyler Shough and Jaxson Dart - unless one of them falls to Day 3. That's likely when the Seahawks will be targeting a quarterback, or not at all.

