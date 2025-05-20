NFL Network analyst believes Jalen Milroe will blossom under Klint Kubiak
The Seattle Seahawks didn't have to select a quarterback in the 2025 NFL draft, but when Alabama's Jalen Milroe fell into their laps in the third round, they didn't hesitate to pull the trigger. The team ended up using the pick it acquired in the Geno Smith trade (No. 92 overall) to draft Milroe.
The rookie is entering an ideal situation in Seattle. Sam Darnold is the clear-cut starting quarterback, but his contract has enough wiggle room that the team could get out of it next year if he doesn't produce.
In the meantime, Milroe can sit behind Darnold and develop under Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak. NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger broke down Milroe's film in his latest edition of "Baldy Breakdowns" and said he thought the former Alabama QB will blossom in Kubiak's system.
"Man. I love the idea of developing Jalen Milroe in Seattle," said Baldinger before comparing Milroe to two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson. "Just an elite, elite athlete. Like you just watch him run through this LSU defense -- does he remind you of anybody that we've been watching in Baltimore?"
Milroe's running ability could make it tough for the team to keep him off the field, even if Darnold is thriving this season.
"It's not gonna surprise me at all if Seattle gets him on the field in certain packages because this is what he's capable of doing," Baldinger said while playing a clip of Milroe taking off against LSU.
The Seahawks' running game struggled a bit last season as the offensive line had issues with run blocking and pass protection. While the team added Grey Zabel in the first round of the draft, it's tough to fix all of the line's issues in one season.
Milroe's upside is reason for optimism, even if he doesn't see the field much in 2025.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Key Seattle Seahawks draft pick predicted to sit out entire 2025 season
John Schneider tells Rich Eisen why the Seahawks traded DK Metcalf
Seahawks-Cowboys trade proposal fixes ‘glaring weakness’ on offense
Schedule release video rankings puts Seahawks second to Chargers