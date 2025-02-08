NFL insider believes Seahawks would 'probably' listen to DK Metcalf offers
The Seattle Seahawks have come to a fork in the road. While it won't be particularly difficult for general manager John Schneider to get the team back under the salary cap, turning a team that's consistently finishing between 9 and 10 wins a year into a true contender is another matter.
Breaking out of that no-man's land between getting bounced in the Wild Card round and missing the playoffs may require a risky move or two on Seattle's part. It sounds like the team wants to keep starting quarterback Geno Smith around, which is great - but they also have to find a way to protect him better or else it won't matter at all.
One potential move that will get talked about a ton between now and the 2025 NFL draft is the idea of trading wide receiver DK Metcalf. NFL insider Jay Glazer was asked about that possibility at radio row this week by Chat Sports. Here's what he had to say about that.
Jay Glazer on Seahawks-DK Metcalf conversations
Some folks are picking this up and running entirely too far with it. If you were actually listening, Glazer says "he" (assuming he means John Schneider) would PROBABLY listen to offers - not that the Seahawks are actively listening to offers for DK as some people are claiming.
That's a huge difference. Glazer seems to be saying that the Seahawks wouldn't be rude and hang up the phone immediately if another team called about Metcalf - but it doesn't mean they'd seriously consider it.
For one thing, trading Metcalf doesn't make much sense for Seattle from a salary cap perspective. According to Over the Cap, if they do a deal before June 1 they will incur a larger dead money hit ($21 million) than the cap savings they would get ($10.875 million). After June 1 the math gets better, but not by much - then the Seahawks would save $18 million but still take a dead money hit of $13.875 million.
That means in order to seriously consider any offer for Metcalf it would by definition have to be one of those out-of-left-field ridiculous offers, as Glazer mentioned. Those things do happen - and this week's shocking megadeal involving Luka Doncic and the Lakers is proof - but they're much less common in the NFL than the NBA.
The best move for this team in regards to Metcalf is probably giving him another extension. OTC's numbers say that Seattle can save a little under $13.5 million in cap space by doing that. Metcalf still has at least five years of good football left in him if he stays healthy, and the Seahawks should aim to keep him that entire time.
