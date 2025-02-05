Commanders linked to Seahawks' star DK Metcalf in trade idea
The Washington Commanders are hungry to pair Terry McLaurin with another wide receiver and to give Jayden Daniels another weapon in the offense.
The Commanders could get their guy on the trade market this offseason, and they should be aggressive in their pursuit.
Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine suggests a trade that would bring Metcalf to the nation's capital for the No. 29 overall pick.
Metcalf to the Commanders?
"The Commanders are in the most enviable sweet spot with a dominant rookie quarterback just now starting his rookie contract. While it seems like they are set for the long-term future it's amazing how short that window really is. The Commanders could take full advantage by swinging an aggressive trade for DK Metcalf. The Seahawks are in the red when it comes to cap space right now and Metcalf could be the odd man out when it comes to getting an extension in Seattle," Ballentine writes.
"This trade would give Daniels one of the league's best receiver duos in Terry McLaurin and Metcalf. It would also make the Commanders that much scarier to the rest of the NFC as Daniels potentially gets even better with another downfield threat to incorporate."
Metcalf caught 66 passes for 992 yards and five touchdowns this past season for the Seahawks, who he was been with since being chosen in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft.
Metcalf has taken a backseat to second-year pro Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who emerged as the top wideout for the Seahawks this past season. This means Seattle is paying Metcalf too much to play opposite Smith-Njigba, and a trade could be in the works.
For a team like the Commanders pushing on the door to the Super Bowl, a move like this could help get them over the hump.
