How much salary cap space do the Seattle Seahawks have after June 1?
After trading Geno Smith and DK Metcalf and cutting Tyler Lockett, the Seattle Seahawks had plenty of salary cap space going into the 2025 NFL free agency period. While they flirted with signing the top-ranked veteran guard on the market Will Fries, they were quickly outbid by the Minnesota Vikings. After that swing and miss, general manager John Schneider inexplicably admitted that Seattle was out of the signing free agent offensive linemen business.
The Seahawks had another golden opportunity in the NFL draft to radically upgrade what was arguably the worst offensive line in the league going into the offseason. However, they only used one of their five top-100 overall picks on an offensive lineman, taking NDSU's Grey Zabel in the first round and then passing on drafting another OL until the sixth.
While it's hardly breaking news to see the Seahawks neglect their offensive line, there's a strong case that this unit is weaker now than it's ever been in the modern era - even after adding Zabel.
The good news is that there's still a lot of time between now and the start of the 2025 regular season - and Seattle has plenty of salary cap room to make a splash signing or a big trade to upgrade this group. According to the latest figures at Over the Cap, the Seahawks have over $31.2 million in cap room remaining for the 2025 season.
That puts Seattle near the top of the league in terms of available cash. Only eight teams around the NFL have more - and only three of them (Detroit, San Francisco and New England) have significantly more space to work with.
The Lions already have the best offensive line in the league outside of Philadelphia and they added Georgia right guard Tate Ratledge in the draft - a prospect who should have been high on the Seahawks' list going into Day 2.
The Patriots had the worst offensive line in the AFC going into the offseason, but they made major investments into their front five both in free agency and during the draft.
That leaves the 49ers, who have the game's best left tackle in Trent Williams but otherwise an underwhelming offensive line unit. With almost $54 million in salary cap room to work with, the Niners have all the ammunition they need to land a game-changer or two for their offensive line before Week 1.
Whether they're actually in the mood to splurge or not is another question, but the Seahawks have to take this time and available cap space and use it to address what is still by far their greatest weakness - one that could very well spoil their biggest offseason investment (Sam Darnold). It's particularly important to make a real push here if the 49ers are also interested in any OL who might become available over the next few months.
