Seahawks projected to pick 'imposing' edge prospect in 2025 NFL draft
The Seattle Seahawks had one of the better pass rushes around the NFL last year. A lot went into that, including some sharp coaching from Mike Macdonald. He wouldn't have gotten it done without some legitimate talent on his defensive front-seven, though. While that group still looks strong going into 2025, there may be some big changes coming, especially to the edge rotation.
At the moment Uchenna Nwosu and Dre'Mont Jones are at the top of the depth chart here. However, both are potential salary cap casualties, which means Seattle might have to replace both of them. If they look to the draft to meet that need, one name to keep an eye on is Landon Jackson from Arkansas. He has been projected to get selected by Seattle with the 50th overall pick in Pro Football Network's seven-round mock draft.
PFN on Seahawks - Landon Jackson
"he beauty for the Seahawks is that outside of the offensive line and tight end, they do not have major needs and can draft just for talent... Landon Jackson has the imposing frame to dominate at the line of scrimmage but also has the athleticism to beat offensive tackles on the edge. His game needs refinement, but he has the time in this defense to learn the game while being a disruptive role player in a rotational situation as a rookie."
Jackson (6-foot-7, 280 pounds) is quite a bit bigger than the usual edge rushers the Seahawks have historically preferred under Pete Carroll and John Schneider. Going with more size may help Seattle against the run, which is where Jackson really thrives.
Last season PFF graded Jackson out at 88.7 in run defense, which was tied for the third-best grade in the nation at his position in this area. He also earned a solid 72.2 grade in pass rushing. All together, Jackson posted 16 sacks, 28 tackles for a loss and five pass breakups. Here are the highlights.
Landon Jackson Arkansas highlights
Jackson may rise into the first round, but for now he's averaging a second-round pick in mock drafts, at 51st overall.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seahawks predicted to make wild blockbuster QB trade with Falcons
ESPN on how Seattle Seahawks could make room for Myles Garrett
Mike Macdonald has four words to describe preparing for NFL draft
Tyler Lockett linked to 2 WR-desperate NFL teams as a trade target