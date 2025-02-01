Seahawks players Pete Carroll could recruit to the Raiders
Pete Carroll is back in the NFL as a head coach just one year after getting fired by the Seattle Seahawks. He has joined Tom Brady and the Las Vegas Raiders, who have their work cut out for them competing in a loaded AFC West division.
In addition to facing three other legendary head coaches twice a year, Carroll's Raiders have to contend with a future Hall of Fame quarterback, a superstar QB, and another rising young stud at the game's most important position. Priority number one will be upgrading their own quarteback room, which right now is arguably the worst in the league - consisting of Aidan O'Connell, Gardner Minshew and Desmond Ridder.
Even if the Raiders manage to land Shedeur Sanders with the sixth overall pick, they'll probably want a veteran who's ready to start right away while Sanders has time to develop. With that in mind, here are a few former Carroll Seahawks that he could recruit to Vegas.
QB Geno Smith
For now Geno Smith is still under contract with the Seahawks. However, they could save a huge chunk of cap space ($31 million) by cutting him or trading him to another team. Smith has no bigger cheerleader around the NFL than Pete Carroll, who had enough faith in Geno to make him QB1 in the post-Russell Wilson era despite Smith not having been a starter in nearly a decade. That gambit paid off, and Geno could reap more beneifts for Carroll if he were to join the Raiders.
WR Tyler Lockett
Veteran wide receiver Tyler Lockett is also still under contract with Seattle for another year. However, he's another very strong candidate to become a cap casualty, which would save the team $17 million in cap room. After trading Davante Adams to the Jets, the Raiders might also have the worst wide receiver corps in the league. Lockett may be far past his prime, but he says he wants to keep playing and still has value as a role player. He could be a serviceable WR2 in the right offense. If he gets cut expect Carroll to pounce, and it wouldn't cost much for the Raiders to sign Lockett given his age.
CB Tre Brown
One soon-to-be Seahawks free agent who may find himself in Vegas is cornerback Tre Brown, whose rookie contract is about to expire. Brown has had his moments in Seattle but this season he got passed up on the depth chart by Josh Jobe, making him expendable. A former fourth-round draft pick with four years of experience, Brown could provide some much-needed know-how for a young and thin Raiders secondary.
DT Jarran Reed
Truthfully, the Raiders defense is thin at every level and they need all the help they can get - especially going against the likes of Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert twice a year. One big element they'll need to upgrade is their interior pass rush. That's where veteran Jarran Reed comes in. Reed may be 32 years old but he's still capable of pressuring the QB. Over the last two years with the Seahawks he's totaled 11.5 sacks and 27 quarterback hits. Reed is also about to become an unrestricted free agent.
