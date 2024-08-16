All Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith Continues to Impress Coach Mike Macdonald

Now several months into their partnership, Geno Smith is earning the trust of Seattle Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald.

Jul 27, 2024; Renton, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) passes the ball during training camp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 27, 2024; Renton, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) passes the ball during training camp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports / Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith and his new coach Mike Macdonald are different in a lot of ways.

Though only a few years apart, Smith is a veteran quarterback and Macdonald is a rookie head coach. Smith is all about offense while Macdonald is a defense-first guy. However, the two have to come together and work well if the Seahawks are going to return to the playoffs.

So far during training camp, Macdonald likes what he sees from Smith.

"I thought Geno (Smith) has done a great job, especially today," Macdonald said. "Again, I want to see it today, but in two-minute there is a couple things we'll talk about situationally. But I thought he was on point, he was sharp yesterday, he's making good decisions. Today was some more situational red zone work, we'll see but the word is it sounds like we did some good things down there so looking forward to that."

Macdonald will continue to look for ways in which Smith can grow despite being an aging quarterback with a dozen years of NFL experience under his belt.

If the two can continue to find common ground, they can use their strengths to form a very dangerous Seahawks team for the upcoming season and possibly beyond if things go well.

Smith's status is up in the air for Saturday's second preseason contest when the Seahawks line up to face the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Kickoff for the game is set for 4 p.m. PT.

