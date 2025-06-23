Analyst names Seattle Seahawks' most important potential contract extension
The Seattle Seahawks put together one of the best NFL draft classes in recent memory in 2022, landing an unthinkable five potential long-term starters. To varying degrees, left tackle Charles Cross, running back Kenneth Walker III, right tackle Abe Lucas, free safety Coby Bryant and cornerback Riq Woolen are all worth making a long-term investment in for Seattle.
However, it's not going to be easy to find room to pay all of them, if that's something the front office is interested in. They might have to prioritize one or two they consider the most important and then work from there.
Acording to Moe Moton at Bleacher Report, cornerback Riq Woolen should be at the top of their list as far as potential contract extensions go.
"Aside from a brief benching in Week 16, Woolen smoothly transitioned from the Pete Carroll era into head coach Mike Macdonald's regime. He continued to be a sticky defender who can get his hands on the ball, recording a team-leading 14 pass breakups and three interceptions while allowing a 76.9 passer rating. As a fifth-round pick from the 2022 draft, with a Pro Bowl year on his resume, Woolen has far exceeded expectations and outplayed his rookie deal."
It is true that Woolen has wildly exceeded any reasonable expectations for him coming into the league. It's also true that Woolen may be the best athlete on the roster now that DK Metcalf is out of the picture, and his ceiling is as high as anybody who plays his position.
All that being said, Woolen has developed a bad habit of either disappearing or getting a bullseye painted on his back in big games - and he's been benched multiple times.
It's a difficult call to make - and while Woolen has the highest upside, it might make more sense for the Seahawks to priorize somebody a little more consistent for their next huge contract.
More Seahawks on SI stories
John Schneider on what the Seahawks saw evaluating Jalen Milroe
Former Seahawks super-rival predicts bad news for Seattle in 2025
Sam Darnold answers for Vikings’ poor finish in 2024 NFL playoffs
NFL insider urges Seahawks to trade for disgruntled Bengals star