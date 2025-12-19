Seattle Seahawks get good news on one injured DB, bad news on another

The Seattle Seahawks survived one of the greatest overtime battles in franchise history last night against the Los Angeles Rams. They did not emerge completely unscathed, though.

While their offense was exploding and their pass rush was finally getting some pressure on Matt Stafford in the fourth quarter, the Seahawks defense suffered several injuries on the back end. That includes a concussion for standout rookie Nick Emmanwori and knee injuries for star corner Riq Woolen and safety Coby Bryant.

Last night head coach Mike Macdonald told reporters that Emmanwori eventually cleared the concussion protocol and could have returned to the game if needed. Macdonald said earlier today that Woolen and Bryant would undergo imaging.

Now we have updates on those two as well, courtesy of Jeremy Fowler at ESPN. He says Woolen's knee injury is not considered serious. However, Bryant is expected to miss some time.

Missing Bryant will be a bummer for the Seahawks defense, as he's had a sensational 2025 season to date. In 15 games Bryant has totaled four interceptions, seven pass breakups and four tackles for a loss. He has allowed a career low 62.9% completion rate and a 55.1 passer rating in coverage.

With Bryant sidelined we will likely see more playing time for Ty Okada, who played very well earlier this season while Julian Love was out with his own injury. The Seahawks also recently brought back Quandre Diggs on their practice squad for extra safety depth.

As for Woolen, he started out the season on an awful note and was expected to get dealt by Seattle at the NFL trade deadline. However, the Seahawks decided to keep him instead and he's responded very well - playing his best ball since his rookie season since the deadline passed.

In related news, the Seahawks will be missing at least one other defender next week. The NFL has suspended outside linebacker Derick Hall for one game for stepping on Rams guard Kevin Dotson's leg in the first quarter. There was no flag thrown on the play.

