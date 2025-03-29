Seahawks predicted to trade up with Bears for consensus #1 OT prospect
With less than one month to go before the 2025 NFL draft, a couple of definitive trends have emerged regarding the Seattle Seahawks and their projected pick in the first round. Ever since the season ended, much of the mock draft focus has understandable been centered on the offensive line. Practically every high-end guard prospect has been mocked to Seattle at the 18th overall pick over the last couple of months, and more than a couple offensive tackles who could slide inside.
At the moment the favorite name connected with the Seahawks is NDSU lineman Grey Zabel, but there is a growing trend that could overcome the hyperfocus on the OL. Since they cut Tyler Lockett and traded DK Metcalf wide receiver has become the hip pick at 18. Some insiders are expecting the Seahawks to start a run at WR with that pick.
A new four-round post-free agency mock draft from Luke Easterling at Athlon Sports has Seattle going in a different direction with that pick, one we haven't seen yet this draft season. He has the Seahawks trading up with the Chicago Bears to the No. 10 slot and picking LSU lineman Will Campbell, the consensus number one OT prospect in this class.
"It's no secret the Seahawks have to make some massive upgrades to their offensive line, so they make a bold move here to start that process. In return for the No. 50 overall pick, Seattle jumps ahead of a division rival with similar needs to land Campbell, who would be an instant upgrade at guard with the potential to take over one of the tackle spots down the road."
Campbell (6-foot-6, 323 pounds) spent the vast majority of his college career lined up at left tackle, putting in over 800 snaps at that spot in each of the last three seasons. Campbell also played a grand total of two snaps at right tackle.
The Seahawks have their franchise left tackle secure with Charles Cross, so Campbell would likely project to start at another spot. Given their needs, left guard makes the most sense. Campbell could also eventually take over at right tackle in the event that Abe Lucas loses his battle with long-term knee pain.
For what it's worth Pro Football Focus gave Campbell strong but not mind-blowing grades for pass blocking (80.6) and run blocking (69.7) for this past season.
Most of all the Seahawks would need Campbell to help keep Sam Darnold clean, and he should work out in that department. PFF has him credited with having allowed just four sacks and 13 quarterback hits over the last three seasons.
The scouting report on Campbell makes note of his plusbalance, play strength and body control. On the downside, he doesn't have very long arms for a pro tackle - making him a good candidate to move inside.
