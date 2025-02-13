Seattle Seahawks urged to extend star WR rather than trade him
Over the next few weeks, Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider has some tough calls to make. First, he has to choose between keeping Geno Smith around or hitting the reset button at quarterback. Next, he has to clear some salary room by making some cap casualties. Then, he has to find a way to re-sign middle linebacker Ernest Jones, who became the backbone of the defense in the second half of the 2024 NFL season.
One way that Schneider could find the salary cap room he needs to keep the defense going strong as well as building up the offensive line is adjusting the contract for star wide receiver DK Metcalf. Although he's always a popular trade target for fans of other teams, Bleacher Report believes the Seahawks should give Metcalf an extension rather than trade him.
B/R on DK Metcalf extension
"The 27-year-old is set to account for a $31.9 million cap hit and they have Jaxon Smith-Njigba as an emerging star at receiver. That doesn't mean moving on from Metcalf is the move, though. Instead, the Seahawks could shave up to $13.5 million off of his 2025 cap hit with an extension."
This is the way.
While there is an argument to sell high on Metcalf while he's still in his prime and rebuild the wide receiver corps around Jaxon Smith-Njigba, this team will be more competitive with Metcalf on it - even if they were to get a boatload of draft capital in return in a hypothetical trade.
Seattle's wide receiver corps has been going strong ever since the beginning of the Pete Carroll ended, and it's precisely because the front office has made keeping that unit a priority - and because they don't do foolish things like trading DK Metcalf while he still has a lot of good football left in him.
More Seahawks on SI stories
ESPN suggests Seahawks may explore trading star corner this offseason
Seahawks predicted to trade DK Metcalf, replace him in 2025 NFL draft
Seattle Seahawks projected to miss out on NFL playoffs again in 2025
NFL analyst believes the Seahawks could extend QB Geno Smith