All Seahawks

NFL analyst believes Seattle Seahawks could extend Geno Smith

The Seattle Seahawks could look to sign Geno Smith to a contract extension this offseason with his current deal set to expire after the 2025 season.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 26, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) throws a pass downfield during the first quarter against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Dec 26, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) throws a pass downfield during the first quarter against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. / Talia Sprague-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Seattle Seahawks are approaching a very big decision in regards to the future of quarterback Geno Smith. While Smith is not hitting free agency this offseason, his contract expires at the end of 2025, and the Seahawks must decide whether to keep the aging veteran or cut him loose.

NFL Network analyst Kevin Patra believes the Seahawks should sign Smith to an extension, despite other routes adding intrigue.

"Leave the "Should the Seahawks trade Geno to Pete Carroll's Raiders?" pontification alone," Patra writes.

"Trade Smith and turn to whom under center? Sam Howell? Sam Darnold for a similar price to Geno? A rookie in a draft class most analysts believe is shallow? Unless Seattle is willing to go into a full-on rebuild after a 10-win season, parting with Smith makes little sense, in my opinion. Yes, the red-zone interceptions stung, but Smith's play was a massive reason the Seahawks even had a shot at the postseason. Few were better at delivering while getting blasted repeatedly behind an offensive interior that struggled. Smith isn't the problem. Forget about trading him. He's earned another extension that will provide guaranteed dollars and a few more years while lowering his cap number."

geno
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 26: Geno Smith #7 of the Seattle Seahawks reacts after a win over the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 26, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. / (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Should the Seahawks sign Smith to a new deal, it wouldn't necessarily be a shock. Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald really likes what Smith brings to the table and thinks the team could win a Super Bowl with him.

While he is getting up there in age, turning 35 in the fall, Smith has improved each year with the Seahawks and few players could be guaranteed to be better than him. At this moment in time, Smith may not have the highest ceiling, but he does have a pretty high floor that will likely keep him under center for the Seahawks for 2025 and possibly beyond.

More Seahawks on SI stories

Mike Macdonald believes Seahawks can win title with Geno Smith

That one time Marshawn Lynch gave the same answer 29 times

Seahawks could take a massive risk drafting national champion

NFC rival showing interest in Seahawks great Russell Wilson

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.