NFL analyst believes Seattle Seahawks could extend Geno Smith
The Seattle Seahawks are approaching a very big decision in regards to the future of quarterback Geno Smith. While Smith is not hitting free agency this offseason, his contract expires at the end of 2025, and the Seahawks must decide whether to keep the aging veteran or cut him loose.
NFL Network analyst Kevin Patra believes the Seahawks should sign Smith to an extension, despite other routes adding intrigue.
"Leave the "Should the Seahawks trade Geno to Pete Carroll's Raiders?" pontification alone," Patra writes.
"Trade Smith and turn to whom under center? Sam Howell? Sam Darnold for a similar price to Geno? A rookie in a draft class most analysts believe is shallow? Unless Seattle is willing to go into a full-on rebuild after a 10-win season, parting with Smith makes little sense, in my opinion. Yes, the red-zone interceptions stung, but Smith's play was a massive reason the Seahawks even had a shot at the postseason. Few were better at delivering while getting blasted repeatedly behind an offensive interior that struggled. Smith isn't the problem. Forget about trading him. He's earned another extension that will provide guaranteed dollars and a few more years while lowering his cap number."
Should the Seahawks sign Smith to a new deal, it wouldn't necessarily be a shock. Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald really likes what Smith brings to the table and thinks the team could win a Super Bowl with him.
While he is getting up there in age, turning 35 in the fall, Smith has improved each year with the Seahawks and few players could be guaranteed to be better than him. At this moment in time, Smith may not have the highest ceiling, but he does have a pretty high floor that will likely keep him under center for the Seahawks for 2025 and possibly beyond.
