Seattle Seahawks winners and losers through first 2 days of 2025 NFL draft
The Seattle Seahawks have made four picks in the 2025 NFL draft through three rounds. From start to finish they've landed a big upgrade at left guard in Grey Zabel, an exceptional athlete at safety in Nick Emmanwori, a receiving threat at tight end with Elijah Arroyo and finally, a developmental quarterback in Jalen Milroe. What does it all mean?
It will take time for each of these picks to grow into their respective roles, but for now let's declare a few early winners and losers on the roster and on the sidelines for the Seahawks.
Winner: QB Sam Darnold
At least at this juncture, the Jalen Milroe pick does not threaten Sam Darnold and his status as the clear favorite to start for the Seahawks next season. Meanwhile, Seattle has upgraded the supporting cast around him with a couple of picks. First, the offensive line got a massive boost with the Grey Zabel pick, which will improve what had been atrocious interior pass protection for the last three seasons. Zabel will also help in the run game, which will also make Darnold's life easier. Next, they also added another weapon to the arsenal with Miami tight end Elijah Arroyo, who might already be a better pass-catcher than any tight end that was previously on the roster. They could still use a No. 3 wide receiver, but this draft is a good start for Darnold's future outlook.
Loser: QB Drew Lock, Sam Howell
Absent some kind of wild repeat Matt Flynn-Russell Wilson rookie year scenario, Jalen Milroe is not going to supplant Darnold as the QB1 for the 2025 season. However, he is definitely a threat to every other quarterback on the team - including Jaren Hall, Sam Howell (who's still being shopped) and the projected number one backup, Drew Lock. Milroe's game is still very raw, but he has more than enough arm talent and rushing ability to develop into a legitimate starter some day - if he can refine the other parts of his game.
Winner: HC Mike Macdonald
With the Nick Emmanwori pick, head coach Mike Macdonald has something that he didn't have last year for his defense - a do it all weapon to employ on the back end to create matchup problems for opposing offensive coordinators. Emmanwori is not only a freakish athlete in the same mold as Seahawks legend Kam Chancellor, he can line up practically everywhere on the field, which will give Macdonald far more options regarding how to use his other pieces.
Loser: S Julian Love
While Julian Love has played quite well over the last two years - and is arguably one of the NFL's most underrated safeties - the Emmanwori pick may function as a bell tolling regarding his future with the team. For now, Love is still under contract through the 2027 season, but the math gets a lot more friendly after next season when it comes to potentially cutting him. As good as Love is, he's not in the same league athletically as Emmanwori, and it shouldn't take the rookie too long to ascend to the top of the depth chart at safety.
