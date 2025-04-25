Seattle Seahawks updated, upgraded offensive line depth chart with Grey Zabel
It seems Seattle Seahawks fans have finally managed to bully general manager John Schneider into making a real investment in the offensive line. At the end of the 2024 season, that unit was ranked 31st by Pro Football Focus. After a free agency period that saw the New England Patriots score two big upgrades and the Seahawks none, it was more than fair to rank them dead last in this department going into the 2025 NFL draft.
Good news: instead of waiting until the fifth round to pick a guard that nobody has heard of like usual, Seattle's front office got serious about their dire need on the interior and addressed it early. With their first pick in the draft (No. 18 overall) they took NDSU's Grey Zabel, the highest-ranked iOL prospect in this class.
Zabel has experience at every position, but the Seahawks' need is strongest at those three inside spots. Exactly where he will line up is far from certain at this early point in the offseason, but here's how we see the team's updated and significantly upgraded offensive line depth chart.
Seahawks offensive line depth chart
LT: Charles Cross, Josh Jones
LG: Grey Zabel, Sataoa Laumea
C: Olu Oluwatimi, Jalen Sundell, Mike Novitsky
RG: Anthony Bradford, Christian Haynes
RT: Abe Lucas, Mike Jerell
There's of course a chance that Zabel will wind up playing at right guard or center, depending on the team's need. Obviously, they could still use another iOL or two to fill out this rotation - and hopefully one will be on the menu on Day 2, where the team holds four more picks (Nos. 50, 52, 82 and 92 overall).
More Seahawks on SI stories
Tyler Lockett joins Titans, to get paired with No. 1 overall pick in NFL draft
Seattle Seahawks tight end switches to new position under OC Klint Kubiak
Seahawks predicted to gamble on unheralded QB prospect in fourth round
John Schneider is wrong about Seahawks offensive line as ‘lazy narrative’