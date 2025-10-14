Shilo Sanders's Hilarious Stunt Had Browns and Steelers Fans Thinking He Was Shedeur
Shilo Sanders had fans at last Sunday's Browns-Steelers game thinking he was his brother, Shedeur—Cleveland's backup quarterback.
While in attendance at Pittsburgh's Acrisure Stadium, the elder Sanders donned a No. 12 Browns jersey, sunglasses, and Shedeur's signature "LEGENDARY" chain around his neck while walking through the stands, sparking several hilarious exchanges with fans at the game.
"I wanted you to go in," one person told him. "Why'd they wait so long to go to Gabriel?"
"Steelers fans were cheering for you, bro," another said.
Here's a look at some of the interactions, taken from a full video on Shilo's YouTube channel:
A funny—and relatively harmless—prank from Shilo.
Sunday marked Shedeur's official NFL debut, serving as Dillon Gabriel's backup after the team traded Joe Flacco to the Bengals last week. Cleveland lost 23-9 and fell to 1-5 on the season. The Browns will now welcome the Dolphins to town in Week 7 for a battle between two of the worst teams in the AFC.