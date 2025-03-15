New Steeler DK Metcalf Recalls Meeting With Mike Tomlin at NFL Combine Years Ago
DK Metcalf might have just joined his new club this week, but he has had a connection with Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin since the earliest days of his NFL career.
Speaking in an interview with Steelers reporter Missi Matthews, Metcalf recalled a meeting he had with coach Tomlin at the 2019 scouting combine, at which point the long-tenured leader was even then signing Metcalf's praises.
Metcalf started the interview by explaining how the legacy of the Steelers organization was a big part of his draw to Pittsburgh before then mentioning the tête-à-tête with Coach T.
"Me and Mr. Tomlin had a great talk even dating back to the combine," the wideout explained. "I remember our meeting very vividly and how good of a coach he was, how good of a person he was. Just the organization in general is very historic and no better division, I think, than the AFC North."
Matthews then asked Metcalf what he remembers about that meeting.
"One thing that stuck out to me was the way [Tomlin] complimented me on my play style, even when I was in college," Metcalf said. "And even after the combine, just meeting him after the games or before the games, he would always compliment me about my play style. So that just really stuck out to me that an opposing team's head coach would take the time out of his day or his game plan just to come up to me, just compliment me. Meant a lot to me."
As for a resurfaced clip of Tomlin doing exactly that (an old mic'd up video has been making the rounds), Metcalf said it showed him the coach "knows who I am as a person and as a player and I don't have to try to sell myself on anything. ... He watches enough film and he knows a good player when he sees one. Just to be in the same realm or just to be complimented as such just meant the world to me."
Watch that full interview below:
Metcalf comes to the Steelers after spending his entire career playing with the Seattle Seahawks. He requested a trade from the team in early March, and his new deal with Pittsburgh is worth $150 million across five years.