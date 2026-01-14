Steelers Make First Known Head Coach Interview Request After Mike Tomlin’s Departure

The Steelers will be looking for just their fourth head coach since 1969 after Mike Tomlin announced he was stepping down from the role on Tuesday following 19 seasons in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers didn’t immediately start requesting interviews with potential candidates to replace Tomlin—they waited about 24 hours before the first known request went through. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported on Wednesday that the Steelers requested to interview Rams passing game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase. The team will likely start requesting more interviews at this time.

Pittsburgh isn’t the only team interested in speaking with Scheelhaase this coaching cycle—he’s also been requested to interview with the Ravens, the Browns and the Raiders. Scheelhaase’s only been working in the NFL since the 2024 season, first as an offensive assistant and passing game specialist for the Rams before being promoted to being the passing game coordinator for the team this season.

Scheelhaase isn’t the only Rams coach the Steelers are interested in. Breer also reported on Wednesday that Pittsburgh requested to interview Los Angeles defensive coordinator Chris Shula. Shula’s been with the Rams since 2017 in various roles, but has been the DC for the past two seasons. He also has been requested to speak to the Dolphins, Titans, Giants, Raiders and Cardinals.

Since the Rams are still in the playoffs, the teams interested in him will have to wait to interview Scheelhaase and Shula until after Los Angeles is eliminated (or after the Super Bowl if they win the title).

Whoever the Steelers end up hiring will have some big shoes to fill. Tomlin will have an everlasting legacy in Pittsburgh thanks to his 19 consecutive non-losing seasons, his one Super Bowl title and countless other memories with the team.

