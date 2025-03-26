Steelers Looking at QB in NFL Draft That Has Drawn Ben Roethlisberger Comparisons
As the Pittsburgh Steelers try to figure out their quarterback situation for the 2025 season, coach Mike Tomlin, general manager Omar Khan and offensive coordinator Arthur Smith attended Ohio State's pro day on Wednesday to watch quarterback Will Howard throw.
This is an interesting move for the Steelers, but not super surprising as Howard has previously been compared to former Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger because of his size and mobility styles.
The Steelers even took Howard out to dinner on Tuesday night before his pro day. It's sounding like the team is interested in drafting Howard next month, and Howard seems to be on board with that. But, of course, nothing is set in stone.
"I really like those guys," Howard said, via PennLive's Nick Farabaugh. "It’s close to home for me. It’s close to here. There’s a lot of things to like about it. You never know. Anything can happen. It’s definitely a great spot."
It's been expected that the Steelers are looking to draft a quarterback next month, with Howard being an option, despite the ongoing conversation surrounding them signing veteran Aaron Rodgers to a deal. Rodgers met with the team in Pittsburgh last Friday, and now NFL fans are waiting to hear what the quarterback decides. Signs are pointing to Rodgers ending up in Pittsburgh, though, especially after the New York Giants signed Russell Wilson (who played for the Steelers in 2024) to a deal on Tuesday. And, the Vikings already seemingly backed out of the running for Rodgers.
The Steelers ideally would want two more quarterbacks on the roster to solidify their quarterback room, which currently has Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson in it. We'll see what the Steelers decide to do next month at the draft.