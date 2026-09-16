Aaron Rodgers’s Classy Locker Room Move for Mike McCarthy Was Sweeter Than Steelers’ First Win

There’s hope brewing in the Steelers’ building again, a distinctly new feeling for Pittsburgh as the team takes its baby steps into the unfamiliar post-Mike Tomlin era.

Tomlin’s exit in January marked the end of his impressive 19-year run at the helm of the Steelers franchise but paved the way for someone else to take over and breathe new life into the organization. And someone with a special connection to returning quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Mike McCarthy kicked off his Steelers tenure with an emphatic win against the Falcons on Sunday, with Rodgers helping lift Pittsburgh to a 20-13 win over a Cooper Rush–led Atlanta squad. The 42-year-old signal-caller went 24-of-40 for 221 yards and threw the team’s lone offensive touchdown to tight end Pat Freiermuth in the second quarter. Then, early in the fourth, Steelers’ defensive star T.J. Watt intercepted one of Rush’s passes and ran it back to the house for a touchdown that helped seal the game and hand McCarthy his very first win in Pittsburgh.

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It was all smiles and laughter for Rodgers & Co. afterward, as shown in a locker room video shared by the Steelers’ social media team. In the video, McCarthy praised the players for the well-deserved victory and an excellent start to the 2026 season:

“Congratulations, 1 and 0,” McCarthy said in the center of the huddle. “September football, it’s usually bumpy like that. Let’s give it up to the defense. ... Let’s enjoy this thing, O.K.? Enjoy it, enjoy your family, enjoy your friends, take care of one another. T.J. [Watt], give me a breakdown.”

Before Watt could step in, however, Rodgers interrupted the pep talk with a very important announcement.

“Hold on, hold on, hold on,” Rodgers said, butting into the center while holding the game’s football. “This is his first win in his hometown. He’s from Greenfield Avenue. I know this means a lot to him. Okay, first win for Pittsburgher Mike McCarthy.”

Rodgers then handed him the game ball while the rest of the Steelers hooted and applauded, and the two shared a lingering, special embrace.

Watch that classy moment below:

Another difference from the Mike Tomlin era: we’re getting a look at the postgame locker room and game ball dedications.



The first one: from Aaron Rodgers to “Pittsburgher” Mike McCarthy pic.twitter.com/6tr4Apf8UV — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) September 16, 2026

A genuinely touching moment from Rodgers to make sure McCarthy got his flowers, too.

Aaron Rodgers and Mike McCarthy’s Steelers’ tenure in 2026 is off to its best possible start

Rodgers and McCarthy go way back to their Packers days dating back to 2006. Over the course of 13 years, the quarterback and head coach developed a strong rapport that showed on the field, as Green Bay recorded 107 wins (including the playoffs) and eight postseason berths, including a Super Bowl win against none other than the Steelers in 2011.

Over a decade later, their highly anticipated reunion has paid dividends for Pittsburgh—so far. In what Rodgers has called his NFL swan song, the four-time MVP turned back the clock alongside his former Packers coach in Week 1 and will be looking to lead Pittsburgh to its first playoff win since January 2017. That’s much easier said than done, with plenty of football left to be played and the AFC North looking as feisty and competitive as ever.

“I think the biggest thing for both of us is getting back into a rhythm. It’s been a minute since we’ve called a game together,” McCarthy said of reuniting with Rodgers. “But really just go out and connect with his teammates, this is his second year of him playing with these guys. We’re doing some things differently this year, we’ve had a good camp. So we’re all looking forward to getting out there and getting going.”

It’s nice to see Rodgers showing his sensitive side this season and officially welcoming Big Mike into the fold following the first (and probably not last) win during their joint Steelers stint. Yet, the job’s far from over, and Pittsburgh’s next test will come on Sunday in a road matchup against the Patriots.