Four Winners, Two Losers From Steelers Victory Over Saints

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers walked out of Acrisure Stadium with a win for the first time since mid-October after defeating the New Orleans Saints 20-10. It was their third win of the season and there was a lot to like about their formula for victory.

The defense was dominant with T.J. Watt back on the edge, the offense clearly put the bye week to good use and the Steelers fans in attendance created an intimidating atmosphere.

We cover that and more in this week's edition of winners and losers.

Winners

Matt Canada

If we're going to be really loud with our criticism when Canada struggles, we should be just as loud when he calls a good game and he did against the Saints. You saw some new things like Kenny Pickett on the run, more shots downfield and more even splits in touches for his top two running backs.

The Steelers surpassed their season average of 15 points, scoring 20 and setting a season-high in total yards. They blocked well in the run game and converted key third downs to back up a dominating defensive effort. Perhaps the most impressive part of their win was their control of the fourth quarter. They didn't score but won time of possession 11:29 to 3:31, icing the victory and successfully defending the 10-point advantage.



It wasn't the most impressive offensive performance the NFL has ever seen, but it was good enough and that's all they need to be. These improvements are valuable for a young unit still finding its identity.

Jaylen Warren and Najee Harris

The Steelers' two-back system was effective against the Saints. Najee Harris took 20 carries while Warren rushed nine times and caught three passes. They combined for 176 total yards and created some explosive gains on the ground that had been completely foreign to this offense for the entire season.

The split it touches kept Harris fresh and he was able to showcase better burst and straightaway speed while Warren proved a capable complement as a runner and receiver. This game was evidence that Warren's gain doesn't have to be Harris' loss and the two can coexist in the Steelers offense.

T.J. Watt

Watt earns winner status simply by stepping onto the field. He's made a quick return from his torn pectoral muscle and did so in style, recording four tackles and a quarterback hit while at the center of multiple key stops

If there was still any question about how valuable Watt is to the Steelers as a team, not just the defense alone, they should be dispelled after this game.

The Steelers are 52-25-2 when Watt plays and it was immediately evident why that is the case. They held New Orleans on nine of 12 third downs and stopped them on the one fourth down they attempted. Watt is a star that can change the game at these key moments with the ability to overwhelm any one-on-one matchup.

Losers

Steelers Punt team

There wasn't much not to like about the Steelers' third win of the season, but there was still room for improvement. They committed just three penalties for 40 yards but two of them came on special teams.

During New Orleans' lone touchdown-scoring drive at the end of the first half, James Pierre moved the ball up by interfering with a punt returner and in the third quarter Marcus Allen put the offense behind the sticks by holding on a punt return.

The Steelers' margin for error is too small for players to be making these kinds of mistakes. For Allen and Pierre especially, their special teams play is important to maintaining a role on the team.

Matt Wright

Sticking with the special teams, Wright is up next on the list of losers. He missed two of four field goals from 39 and 48 yards. The conditions were poor and there is a track record that indicates the veteran Wright, who's made 75% of his kicks in his career, will be able to turn things around under more favorable circumstances.

But if Chris Boswell has to miss any more time, the Steelers will be in trouble with Wright as the backup unless he can improve. The offense is still growing and will need the kicking game to pick up some slack while they find themselves.

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

T.J. Watt's Return Fueled By Intense Steelers Crowd

Kenny Pickett Not Worried About Ankle Injury Holding Him Back

Mike Tomlin Owns Wins Over All 31 NFL Teams

Steelers Kept Myles Jack Sidelined as Precaution

Minkah Fitzpatrick at Game Despite Surgery

