Steelers vs Browns Takeaways: You Have to Keep the Band Together

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers season is over but heading into the offseason, there's more optimism around this team than there should've been. As they leave the 2022 season 9-8, their turnaround can't be ignored - and provides plenty to build off of moving forward.

Noah's Takeaways

Gotta Keep the Band Together

There are two names on the offensive line that could be replaced this offseason, but the Steelers have their offense and need to stick with it. Yes, adding another star wide receiver would help, and replacing the left side of the line may be needed, but for the most part, this group should stick for another season.

Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren should be running the football again in 2023. Mason Cole and James Daniels should keep the second year on their deals. And names like Miles Boykin, Steven Sims and Gunner Olszewski should have another opportunity to compete for roster spots next summer.

The Steelers found an offense by the end of the season. It needs work, but it has the building blocks.

Mark Robinson Isn't the Answer

The Steelers were hoping Mark Robinson could showcase enough to feel comfortable with him moving into the offseason. That didn't pay off as his second game was significantly worse than his first.

Robinson played well when the goal was 'see ball, get ball'. When he faced an offense with more versatility, you quickly saw how raw of a rookie he was.

There's room for improvement with Robinson and that could come between year one and year two. But for the Steelers, they need to find an answer at inside linebacker. And with Devin Bush out, Myles Jack's future uncertain and Robert Spillane expected to re-sign, the Steelers will have the room to go find another star on the inside.

Stephen's Takeaways

Steelers Respond to Physical Challenge

In keeping with a theme from last week, the Steelers rematched a Browns team that wore them down in the second half of their first meeting in Cleveland. Nick Chubb rushed for 113 yards and a touchdown in a convincing 29-17 win. The Steelers' inability to stop the run drained too much clock and left them helpless to erase a double-digit deficit.

But Pittsburgh returned the favor in their own house, with the playoffs on the line. Chubb rushed for just 77 yards and a Browns team that gained 171 yards on the ground last time out mustered just 134 in the rematch.

The Steelers did get gashed at times on first and second down but were outstanding on third down, forcing seven stops in 12 tries for just a 42% conversion rate. Their ability to stand tall in obvious running situations reflects a much deeper and more disciplined team than the one that took the field at the beginning of the season.

The Kids Are Alright

Pittsburgh is embracing a youth movement. The franchise quarterback has started just 11 games, rookie George Pickens has emerged as the team's top wideout, the top two running backs are in their first and second professional seasons, Alex Highsmith is a star in the making at defensive line and there is young talent eager to capitalize on their first taste of playing time this season.

This season - one that didn't result in a top-10 draft pick or a playoff berth - was far from a waste. They embraced the youth necessary for all teams in rebuilds and gave their young talent playing time while also competing for the postseason. They played meaningful games in December and January and won most of them. It's a wonderful sign of poise and focus for a franchise that expects to be back in championship contention sooner rather than later.

Steelers Need Linebacker Help

In their linebacker room, the Steelers have some young talent that lacks experience and veterans that lack the talent and athleticism to keep up with the ever-increasing speed and talent of NFL offenses. Myles Jack is one of the few backers that can be counted on for starter-quality play week-in and week-out but his injury history makes that a dubious proposition.

This team has a lot of needs to address this offseason and while there are some serviceable pieces, they should aim higher for an inexpensive, but talented defender in the draft. They should consider using that 18th pick on a player they can anchor defenses of the future with instead of reaching for a free agent with their limited cap space.

