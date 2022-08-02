Steelers Camp Takeaways: An Outside Linebacker to Start Watching

LATROBE, PA -- The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to move through their second week of training camp, keeping the pads on but reducing the contact. Practice wasn't as physical as it was yesterday, but it still provided plenty of excitement.

The takeaways seemed significant today. The quarterback battle is starting to take another turn, there's finally an undrafted rookie to root for, and some more names creeping up on our watchlist.

Here's what we learned at practice.

Mitch Trubisky Struggles

Trubisky had his worst day of practice, throwing seven-straight incompletions before hitting a target. He's working without Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool, Pat Freiermuth or Najee Harris, but it's practice - you should be able to find some rhythm. Plus, George Pickens, Calvin Austin and Anthony Miller aren't nobodies.

Jaylen Warren Keeping the Momentum

Pads came on and Jaylen Warren grabbed everyone's attention. Then, he came back today and kept that momentum alive.

Warren burned Mark Robinson twice during one-on-one pass drills, had a 30-yard dash during team and then finished his day with another explosive 10-yard run.

Warren contains the elusiveness, vision and power to make plays at the NFL level.

It's a guess what he needs to do to make this team. Nothing will be decide until we see his play during the preseason, but if there's an undrafted rookie to start building some hype around, it's Warren.

George Pickens Can Block

George Pickens has shown stardom at pretty much every practice, but mostly, it's been with the ball in his hands. Today, he showed us he's capable of blocking as well.

Receivers and cornerbacks went one-on-one in blocking drills and won all of his reps - one against starter Cam Sutton.

Cam Heyward, T.J. Watt Get Chippy

Cam Heyward and T.J. Watt both got into some skirmishes during practice. Heyward had to be held back after a confrontation with Benny Snell Jr. that actually resulted in an assistant coach being knocked down. Later, Watt and Calvin Austin got physical after Watt blew up a screen pass.

Heyward has always been one to find himself in the middle of scrums. This is camp, it's nothing new, but there might not be any two players you'd least want to go up against than Heyward and Watt.

Keep an Eye on Delonte Scott

It's been a few days of Delonte Scott impressing at training camp, and it's finally time to talk about it. In his second season with the Steelers, Scott looks much more fluid, confident, and is making plays. He blew up a run by Jaylen Warren, batted a ball from Mason Rudolph, and found himself in on a few tackles.

Scott was impressive during back-on-backers as well, beating Zach Gentry with a clean swim move.

The Steelers need depth at outside linebacker. This isn't saying Scott is the answer, but he's a name to keep an eye on.

Cam Sutton Was All Over the Place

Cam Sutton didn't get a whole ton of praise last season working on the outside. This year, he looks a lot more comfortable, and is making a lot more plays.

At one point in practice, Mitch Trubisky threw five passes and three of them were deflected by Sutton. Then, he nearly grabbed an interception and continued to make life difficult for receivers on his side.

"He's a student of the game. He definitely understands the game. And he's out there just making plays from that," Terrell Edmunds said on Sutton. "

Sutton and Ahkello Witherspoon have operated on the outside with Levi Wallace sidelined with an illness. I wouldn't expect that to change once Wallace is back, though.

