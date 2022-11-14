Steelers vs Saints Takeaways: Only One Stat Matters for Kenny Pickett

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers started the second half of their season hot with a win over the New Orleans Saints in Week 10.

It wasn't always pretty, but this seemed like a game the Steelers had control of from start to finish. Now, the question is how long can they keep it going?

Leaving Acrisure Stadium, the energy in Pittsburgh sure felt different. And writing these takeaways, it was the first time in weeks it felt like there were things to build off in a positive manner.

Noah Strackbein's Takeaways

The Only Stat That Matters for Kenny Pickett

From start to finish, Kenny Pickett didn't have the most impressive day. The rookie finished 18 for 30 for 199 yards, and had a number of throws that were late, behind or missed. But that doesn't matter. The only stat that you should take away from this game is that he had zero turnovers.

For the first time all season, Pickett kept the ball clean for 60 minutes of a football game. He might have plenty to work on, but not throwing an interception or fumbling the ball means he's taking the first step in the right direction.

He's a rookie, you can't expect him to be very good right now. What you can expect is for him to progress, and not turning the ball over is the best progression at the current moment.

This was a major win for Pickett. People will question him each week, but if he continues to protect the ball better, there's much less worry about his future.

Time to Ride the Najee, Jaylen Train

The Steelers have talked all season about Jaylen Warren getting the ball more, and the first time it actually happened, great things occurred.

Najee Harris ran the ball 20 times for 99 yards while Warren added nine rushes for 37 yards and three receptions for 40 yards.

It was the perfect mix.

The NFL is a two-back league and the Steelers are just now catching up. It's better late than never, but having two players you can rely on in the backfield, allowing both to stay fresh for moments like Harris's 36-yard burst of Warren's 21-yard game-sealing run is vital in today's league.

This can't slow down. The Steelers need to run with this two-headed monster for as long as they can. It's only going to get better if they do.

The Defensive Mojo is Back With T.J. Watt

Everyone from Damontae Kazee, Larry Ogunjobi, Kenny Pickett, Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren mentioned after the game that T.J. Watt brought something they haven't had all season.

The energy at Acrisure Stadium was alive from the second they announced No. 90 onto the field. It was only the second time you felt the crowd that alive this season - the first when Pickett stepped in after halftime against the New York Jets.

Who knows what the ceiling of this team is heading into the second half of the year, but with Watt on the field, it sure seems a lot higher.

Remember when we were all talking about the Steelers' gameplan of winning through their defense and run game? That's exactly what happened against New Orleans, and it was thanks to Watt's presence.

Can it continue? It's a lot easier to say yes knowing the reigning Defensive Player of the Year is on the field.

Stephen Thompson's Takeaways

Symbiotic Running Back System

Jaylen Warren's gain is also Najee Harris' gain. The Steelers' top two backs split duties against the Saints and it worked well for the offense. Warren, a little bit quicker and a more natural pass-catcher, provided some lighting to complement Harris' thunder. They didn't take away from one another, but played the best games of their seasons, proving that taking some of the burden off Harris' shoulders is a good thing for everyone involved.

They didn't score but combined for 176 yards on 32 touches and were key in helping the Steelers control possession for 11:29 of the fourth quarter while they nursed a 10-point lead.

Turnover Battle Dictates Outcome

When the Steelers offense commits a turnover, they're 0-6. When they don't, the team is 3-0. It's really that simple. The line between success and failure for this offense, especially with T.J. Watt back in the fold on defense, is very distinct and very thin.

Kenny Pickett and company don't have to do anything spectacular to win games and as long as they can control the ball and not create tough situations for their defense artificially, will be at least competitive against everyone they pay for the rest of the season.

Explosive Plays Arrive

The Steelers played one of their better offensive games of the season, setting up big plays like Harris' bruising 36-yard run, a deep connection between Pickett and Diontae Johnson and Warren's 21-yard dash and hurdle down the sideline in the fourth quarter by staying ahead of schedule with clean execution throughout the game.

Pittsburgh's been one of the least explosive offenses in football in addition to one of the least productive. But in the absence of turnovers came the big plays this team had so sorely missed while muddling through the middle of the season.

