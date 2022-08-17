Steelers QB Notebook: Changes Coming to Pickett, Oladokun Workload

LATROBE, PA -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are nearing the end of training camp and their second preseason game. And after four weeks of a pretty consistent quarterback competition, change is set to come.

It was a lighter practice for the Steelers as they hit the field in just helmets and shorts. The team didn't partake in seven shots or the two-minute drill, and honestly, most of the news came in head coach Mike Tomlin's press conference afterward.

That being said, there's plenty you can take away from watching some QBs in shorts. With two days left of camp, we did just that.

Statbook

Mitch Trubisky: 11/13

Kenny Pickett: 10/11

Mason Rudolph: 9/10

How Each Has Grown

Chase Claypool and Najee Harris spoke on the development of the three quarterbacks during training camp. From start to finish, all of them have seen growth in their game and their leadership. This is what the two offensive stars have found.

"Mitch has grown a lot," Harris said on Trubisky. "He's got a good feel for everybody. Obviously, we've all been staying here. So, for us to build that relationship with the team and with the receivers and get that bond. Mitch, since we first started, people didn't know how he was as a person. I think they got a pretty good feel of how he is and how he's going to provide for us."

"Even at rookie mini camp, OTAs and now, you see him improving every step of the way," Harris said on Pickett. "You see him going through his reads better. He's taking more control, he's feeling more confident. That's really what he needs. He's got the talent, he just needs the confidence and really the team to back him up."

Claypool sees pretty much the same growth.

"Mitch is getting more comfortable with the playbook and the players. For Kenny, he's more confident in his throws. And for Mason, he's always being accurate and giving us a shot down the field."

Expectations For Week 2

Tomlin took the podium to address the media after practice and dropped some big quotes for everyone listening. Apparently, Pickett has been taking second-team reps this week to prepare for a bigger workload in the second preseason game. And after four long weeks of waiting, Chris Oladokun is about to get his chance.

"He's going to get some reps and more varsity-like action in this game in an effort to get to know him and see how he fares," Tomlin said on Pickett. "What he’s doing out here is just preparing for it."

"He’s been working diligently, he’s locked in," Tomlin said on Oladokun. "I appreciate his approach to business, the level of maturity that he’s displaying, and it’s only a matter of time before he gets more physical reps to show what he’s capable of."

The Steelers haven't given Oladokun a rep throughout camp. With Mitch Trubisky pretty much solidified as the Week 1 starter, Pickett and Rudolph seem set to battle it out for the No. 2 role. And if Oladokun proves himself, maybe he makes an argument to stay on the team as well.

