Steelers QB Camp Notebook: Kenny Pickett Making More Mistakes

LATROBE, PA -- The Pittsburgh Steelers made a last-minute change to their training camp schedule, moving practice to the morning in order to avoid the rain.

It was a run-heavy practice, but the Steelers still allowed their quarterbacks to showcase themselves. Mitch Trubisky ran with the first team, Kenny Pickett worked with the second, and Mason Rudolph the third.

Statbook

Mitch Trubisky: 8/14

Trubisky is becoming a consistent passer for the Steelers. At this point, it's clear, when he's on - he's on. But when he's off, he's really off.

Today, he started with a nice throw to Chase Claypool in the back of the endzone during seven shots. Overall, a consistent day for Trubisky, who might be sealing his fate as the starter.

Kenny Pickett: 8/13

It was a mixed day for Kenny Pickett, who took second-team reps behind Mitch Trubisky. He started with an overthrow to Gunner Olszewski in seven shots, but followed it up with a touchdown to Jaylen Warren. Later showed his athleticism by escaping a closing pocket up the middle. He threw two interceptions on the day, one to James Pierre in his first team rep, and the second bouncing off of a defender and into the hands of Chris Steele.

Pickett didn't look bad, but he continues to make the most mistakes out of the three quarterbacks.

Mason Rudolph: 7/11

Rudolph threw his first interception of camp in a seven-on-seven drill. The ball was tipped and bounced up before Donovan Stiner grabbed it. Outside of that, he had a deep ball to Miles Boykin that was placed well and remained the most consistent passer of the group.

Analysis

The Steelers are starting to turn focus more on the run game than the pass. It's clear they have a group of talented wide receivers, with at least two or three competing for the final roster spot.

But at this point, the team has seen what they need to from their quarterbacks. When they suit up for their preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks, they'll get a real look at who's ready to shine - and who's being glorified at training camp.

The rotation will likely be Trubsiky playing the first half, Pickett playing the third quarter and Rudolph finishing the game against the Seahawks.

Rudolph needs a great performance to move himself back into the starting conversation. Pickett's biggest need is to show everyone that in a game situation, he's one of the best.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Cam Sutton Could be Steelers' Next Contract Extension

Camp Takeaways: Larry Ogunjobi Shines in First Practice

QB Notebook: Rough Day for Kenny Pickett, Mason Rudolph

Steelers Add Three Starters to Injury Report

Game is Slowing Down for Kenny Pickett

10 Players Who Impressed at Steelers Training Camp: Week 2