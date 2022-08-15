Is Steven Sims in Position to Make Steelers Roster?

PITTSBURGH -- Steven Sims wasn't expected to steal the show during the Pittsburgh Steelers preseason opener, but he did just that.

The Kansas product came into the NFL as an undrafted free agent but built some spark in Washington his first two seasons. In 28 games, including two starts for the then Football Team, Sims caught 61 passes for 575 yards and five touchdowns. He also took a kick return to the house his rookie season.

Since then, however, Sims has struggled to find a spot on a team. He spent about a week with the Buffalo Bills before signing to the Steelers practice squad on Sept. 1, 2021.

Maybe a bit of a dark horse on the Steelers roster this summer, Sims didn't hold much ground over names like Anthony Miller and Miles Boykin to make the 53-man roster. He was viewed as more of a practice squad player who would likely stick around with a name like Tyler Vaughns.

But then the preseason opener happened.

Sims was told he'd get the nod as the starting punt returner just hours before kickoff. He made the most of his opportunity, taking his only return 38 yards to the Seahawks' 23-yard line, setting up a three-play scoring drive for Pittsburgh.

Later, he took a jet sweep from Kenny Pickett 38 yards around the end, putting the rookie QB in position to throw his first touchdown pass.

So, now what? With rookie Calvin Austin dealing with a foot injury and Anthony Miller a shoulder injury, can Sims make this roster? And what does he need to do to continue helping his chances?

"Just continue to do what I'm doing," Sims said. "Block physical in the run game, make plays on offense - catch the ball. And do whatever Danny Smith asks me to do in the special teams room, and I feel I'll give myself the best shot to make this team."

The Steelers' six receivers, right now, would likely be Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool, George Pickens, Calvin Austin, Gunner Olszewski and Miles Boykin.

The extent of Austin's injury will play a major role in how Sims' season starts. If the Steelers place Austin on Injury Reserve to start the year, Sims is likely the next man to make the roster. But he'll need to continue showing his special teams ability and versatility on offense to do so.

Matt Canada's new offense is looking to utilize all the weapons around the quarterback. Sims has the skill set to produce in this system. It's really just a matter of how much can he continue to show before Week 1.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

QB Notebook: Kenny Pickett Ready to Move Up Depth Chart

Kenny Pickett Felt Every Bit of Energy in First Steelers Game

Kenny Pickett Caps Steelers Debut With Last-Second, Game-Winning Touchdown

Steelers Rookie Calvin Austin Dealing With Unknown Foot Injury

Steelers CB Ahkello Witherspoon Suffers Injury vs. Seahawks

Mason Rudolph Becomes Trade Option for Jets

