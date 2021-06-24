Steelers Fantasy Football Files: Pittsburgh's Three-Headed Monster All Offer Upside

Pittsburgh Steelers fantasy football profile is a series that evaluates prominent players at each skill position prior to your fantasy football draft. In our first article, we touched on quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Last week, we evaluated the running back group. Today we move forward with wide receivers.

ADP (Average Draft Position) is primarily used as a tool for fantasy football players to see where a player is typically being selected in already completed drafts throughout the landscape.

This gives potential drafters an idea to see where a player usually is selected in order to form a gameplan ahead of their draft. In example, Kansas City Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill currently has an ADP of 10. So if you're drafting in a fantasy league of 10 people, Hill (on average) will be taken with the very last pick of the first round.

The Pittsburgh Steelers threw the ball more than anybody in 2020, leading the league in passing attempts (656) and pass receptions (428) despite possessing the lowest yards per reception (9.6) last season. If they were to play basketball, you could call the Steelers a volume shooter from under the rim.

Many factors went into the aforementioned numbers, whether it be former offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner's desire to get the ball out of Ben Roethlisberger's hands as quick as possible, a strong lack of rushing presence and a rollercoaster offensive line that saw more valleys than hills in 2020.

With newly promoted offensive coordinator Matt Canada at the helm, promises of innovative schemes and concepts radiate the Steelers' facility. While Canada was adamant that the offense wasn't going through a drastic overhaul, what does that mean for the Steelers and their respective wide receivers heading into the new year?

A look at Pittsburgh's fantasy relevant wide receivers:

JuJu Smith-Schuster

ADP: 69

Position Ranking: WR27

2020 Target Share: 19.5%

What the experts say: "Though it was better than his 2019 season, there were plenty of ups and downs from Smith-Schuster in 2020. Part of the reason for inconsistency is due to Ben Roethlisberger's volatile performance, but even if he rights the ship in 2021, the bigger part of the problem for Smith-Schuster is the competition he has for targets. Chase Claypool will be entering his sophomore season, Diontae Johnson seemed to figure out his drops as the year went on, and they added Najee Harris and Pat Freiermuth in the first two rounds of the draft. Suddenly, Smith-Schuster might be third in line for targets in this offense. He'll probably finish as a WR3, but I just don't see the upside to drafting him as anything more than a low-end WR3."- Mike Tagliere, FantasyPros

What we say: JuJu is back, at least for one more season. Smith-Schuster returns to the Steelers after leading the team in receptions (97) and yards after catch (405) while also tying the team lead for touchdowns (9). However, Smith-Schuster's 8.6 yards per catch ranked sixth on the team last year. Based off those numbers, we know JuJu's role is Ben's security blanket across the middle, with high upside near the red zone. That shouldn't change heading into 2021, as Matt Canada was insistent on the team using JuJu both in the slot and outside. We believe JuJu is the "safest" option on the team.

What social media says:

Diontae Johnson

ADP: 55

Position Ranking: WR21

2020 Target Share: 21.9%

What the experts say: "Despite missing one full game and a large portion of another, Johnson finished with 144 targets in 2020, which ranked sixth among wide receivers. Unfortunately, he was not particularly efficient with them, averaging just 6.4 yards per target. Part of his issues were drops, but Ben Roethlisberger's drop-down mentality certainly didn't help, either. Still, chasing targets at wide receiver is never a bad thing. If Johnson would've averaged just 7.4 yards per target (easily attainable), he would've finished as the WR14. He should be a safe high-floor WR2 with upside for top-12 numbers."- Mike Tagliere, FantasyPros

What we say: Pound for pound, it's hard to argue against Diontae Johnson being the team's most talented receiver. His route-running and abilities after the catch make him a talent reminiscent of another star wide receiver with similar attributes. The main problem? Drops. Johnson led the entire league in drops last season (16) despite missing one game. If Johnson can cure his case of the butterfingers, he should easily emerge as the team's number one fantasy receiver thanks to phenomenal upside.

What social media says:

Chase Claypool

ADP: 74

Position Ranking: WR32

2020 Target Share: 16.6%

What the experts say: "Claypool may have finished as the WR19 on the season, but his year was littered with lackluster performances. He posted WR3 or better type numbers in just 50 percent of the games last year, which was tied with Jamison Crowder and DeVante Parker for 34th among wide receivers. His four-touchdown game in Week 5 really catapulted his numbers at season's end, as he failed to top 59 yards in 11-of-16 games, making him a touchdown-or-bust option most weeks. With Ben Roethlisberger's arm strength seemingly deteriorating by the day, it's tough to see Claypool having a true breakout season in 2021, as he relies on those high value targets more than JuJu Smith-Schuster and Diontae Johnson do. Claypool is an upside pick for sure, but not one I'd bet heavily on."- Mike Tagliere, FantasyPros

What we say: Claypool offers the most "big play" upside out of the three headed monster in Pittsburgh, with incredible size and speed for the position. However, inconsistencies (whether it be playing time, targets or on the field) appeared to hinder Claypool from blasting off the charts in 2020. The talent is there, and even with two other major receivers vying for targets, Claypool can provide the most upside to "boom" on a weekly basis, should he be able to improve on high-pointing the football and win 50/50 balls.

What social media says:

Final Thoughts

Each receiver in Pittsburgh's "Big 3" is capable of doing damage in their own ways. Smith-Schuster looks to again be Roethlisberger's go-to guy when needed, and if you value a safe floor, look no further. Should you covet targets and opportunity, Johnson's fifth round ADP makes him the classic definition of a sleeper. If you're looking to roll the dice on a big-play receiver, look no further than Claypool.

All three receivers received north of 100 targets last year, and with each molding themselves into their own respective roles, the Steelers' trio of receivers can easily eat again heading into 2021. As we saw last season, the only thing stopping these receivers are themselves.

Donnie Druin is a Deputy Editor with AllSteelers. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

You May Also Like:

Steelers Have Most Supportive Fanbase of Female Coaches

Cam Heyward First Steelers in PFF Top 50

Kevin Colbert Ranked Best GM in NFL

NFC Team Interested in Steven Nelson

Rudolph Ranked High in AFC North, Not So High in NFL

Antonio Brown's Probation Ends Year Early

Zach Banner Shares Support for Carl Nassib

How Former Steelers Are Adjusting to New Teams

Diontae Johnson's Agent Sells Firm to Quality Control Music

Two Reason Steelers Might Consider Adding a Lineman