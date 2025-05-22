Aaron Rodgers Could Join Steelers Soon
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers may finally be approaching Aaron Rodgers' decision. The four-time NFL MVP has not let anyone know his football future to this point, but as the team nears their next re-grouping, one NFL insider believes the quarterback may be close to signing.
Speaking on ESPN Milwaukee, ESPN's Adam Schefter said he expects Rodgers to be in Pittsburgh and signed within the next two weeks. The mark puts him just around the time the team returns to UPMC Rooney Sports Complex for minicamp.
"My guess is he’s going to wind up there," Schefter said. "I think that we’ve heard Art Rooney, the team owner, say he expects Aaron Rodgers to sign there, and they have mandatory minicamp June 10th to the 12th, so I would think Rodgers is on the table here in the next week or so."
Sources have also told Steelers On SI that the expectation is for Rodgers to be signed with the team around minicamp. However, until pen goes to paper and the quarterback signs his deal, it would not surprise anyone if that changes - or if Rodgers chooses to retire instead of playing.
Rodgers let it be known on a podcast recently that someone close to him has been, and may still be, dealing with cancer. He's said in the past that his personal life is taking his time right now, which means he's not ready to committ to a team.
If/when he's ready, Rodgers is likely going to chose the Steelers over waiting for another offer. If the predictions are true, the stars should align and the team should have their starting quarterback on the roster before the depart for the summer.
If Rodgers does not sign, Mason Rudolph is the expected QB1, with rookie Will Howard and Skylar Thompson behind him. They've made it known they will bring in another veteran as well.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!