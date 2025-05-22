Aaron Rodgers Speaks: Steelers Get New Information
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are waiting for Aaron Rodgers and remaining optimistic about his arrival this offseason. But no one really knows what's going on. Until the four-time NFL MVP signs a contract, he's not a member of the team, which means nothing is guaranteed. But there have been reasons for that.
Rodgers has made it known this offseason that he's dealing with someone off the field that is keeping his attention. Right now, he doesn't have the capacity to dedicate his entire self to a football team, and therefore, he won't. He views it as not keeping a team like the Steelers hostage.
Now, however, we get more intel. Rodgers opened the curtain just a little bit more during a recent podcast appearance, telling fans that he's been dealing with an illness to someone very close to him. And many have assumed that has been the primary reason for him remaining unsigned.
Is it fair, though? Is keeping a team like the Steelers waiting for an answer, but giving them some assurance that you're coming better than just signing? From the outside, it probably comes with way less noise to just make an announcement and then show up when you're ready.
Unless Rodgers can still walk away. Maybe the 41 year old quarterback truly is ready to move on ans enjoy his time outside of football. It's been an option all offseason, and seems to be a realistic one as we get closer to OTAs and mini camp.
The expectation hasn't changed within the Steelers building. They still view Rodgers as their starter for 2025. They still believe he's going to sign with them at some point. They even have an idea of when. But Rodgers seems very removed from football still. Something fans are getting worried about.
