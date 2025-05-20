Steelers Waive Former Patriots OL
The Pittsburgh Steelers are parting ways with a depth piece along their offensive line.
As reported by KPRC 2 Houston's Aaron Wilson, Pittsburgh has waived Lecitus Smith after claiming him off waivers from the New England Patriots in March.
Smith was let go by New England shortly after the first wave of free agency concluded. He was added to its active roster in October this past season, and he'd find his way into eight contests while logging 28 special teams snaps and five offensive reps.
The Arizona Cardinals selected Smith in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The Virginia Tech product appeared in 10 contests and recorded 209 snaps as a rookie before being released ahead of his sophomore campaign in August 2023.
The Houston Texans subsequently signed Smith to their practice squad in November of that year, though he'd remain in the organization for less than a week.
The Philadelphia Eagles swooped in and also signed him to their practice squad before inking him to a reserve/futures deal once the season concluded, though he'd be released after the 2024 draft.
Smith's next stop was the Green Bay Packers, as he signed with them a week after the Eagles moved on. He did not make the 53-man roster out of the preseason, though he resided on their practice squad until New England brought him in.
