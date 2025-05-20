Steelers Insider Makes Brutal Justin Fields Prediction
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' first option this offseason was Justin Fields. As they prepared for free agency and planned their roster for the 2025 campaign, they have Fields as their starting quarterback, until he ended up with the New York Jets.
Fields signed a two-year deal in New York, guaranteeing him $30 million total as he begins his journey with his third NFL team. The 26-year-old quarterback spent just one season with the Steelers and went into the offseason looking for more stability. However, not everyone believes he found it.
Steelers insider and Pat McAfee Show correspondent Mark Kaboly isn't a believer in Fields' long-term success with the Jets. Instead, he predicts the former first-round pick is headed for a one-and-done run in New York.
"I don't think he will be the guy," Kaboly said on 93.7 The Fan. "I think he's a one-and-done in New York."
Kaboly shared his thoughts that Fields isn't as good of a quarterback as both Russell Wilson and Mason Rudolph. Yes, Mason Rudolph. And that his run in Pittsburgh may have been a little worse than the numbers suggest.
"He probably should have had about six fumbles, and he recovered his own, " Kaboly said. "He probably [could have had] four more picks."
Fields finished 4-2 with 1,106 passing yards, five passing touchdowns, five rushing touchdowns and one interception. He also had six fumbles.
The Steelers wanted Fields as their QB1 this season but wouldn't guarantee him money after the first season. While their deal and the Jets' weren't far off, Fields got more guaranteed money and moved on from a team that benched him for Russell Wilson. Something that lingered into the offseason.
Instead, Pittsburgh is working with Mason Rudolph as they wait for Aaron Rodgers to make a decision on signing with them or not. If they roll with Rudolph in Week 1, Kaboly says they improved.
"Easy, he's better than Justin," Kaboly said.
Only time will tell if Kaboly's prediction is correct, but as for Rudolph holding power over Fields, the Steelers will hope that part is true.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!