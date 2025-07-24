Aaron Rodgers Has Perfect Reaction to First Steelers Interception
PITTSBURGH -- The crowd was buzzing at Saint Vincent's College as the Pittsburgh Steelers' first-string offense took the field. It was a good, old-fashioned offense versus defense drill on the opening day of camp, and it gave everyone a first look at the team's top units.
Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers dropped back to pass, was rushed a bit and threw a pass. What he didn't see was middle linebacker Patrick Queen, who intercepted the pass and ran it back to the sound of ohs and ahs from the crowd. Following the practice, Rodgers was asked what kind of omen throwing a pick on the first play was. The 41-year-old quarterback seemed unconcerned by the blunder.
"It's good to get that out the way," he joked. "Anybody that's watched me practice over the years. Ya know, you like to try certain throws at certain times."
It wasn't what Rodgers, the coaching staff or the fanbase wanted to see from his first throw in training camp, but it did. Is he concerned about the interception? Absolutely not. As Rodgers put it, practice is one thing, but when it comes to game time, he takes care of the football. And while he may cause some turnovers, he also delivers touchdowns.
"Anybody who's watched me in games knows that I've been pretty stellar at taking care of the football over the years," he continued. "There's gonna be picks, for sure. I'm gonna try to fit certain things in. You know, you gotta deal with some sweat on the ball from time to time. It's going to be a good challenge for me, throwing in this heat every day. I look forward to it, but I'm going to throw some picks. I'm going to throw some touchdowns too."
The statistics of Aaron Rodgers' career would back up his claim as well. Entering his 21st season, he's thrown double-digit interceptions just four times in his career. One of those times was last season with the lowly New York Jets, and he still managed to throw for 28 touchdowns to compensate. It was an unfortunate start for Rodgers, but the veteran QB is moving on quickly, and hopefully, everyone else does too.
