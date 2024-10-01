Ben Roethlisberger Got Football Itch After Steelers Game
PITTSBURGH -- Last Sunday against the Colts, the Pittsburgh Steelers had the ball on their 17-yard line with 2:39 on the clock trailing by only a field goal. After three consecutive second half touchdown drives, the Steelers should have had all the momentum they needed to add a fourth and take the lead.
But this iteration of the Steelers hasn't yet tested their metal. In a bygone era, Steelers fans were conditioned to feel comfortable and confident in these positions: on the road, trailing, needing to score and fast. That bravado lasted even into the previous two seasons when former quarterback Kenny Pickett completed the fourth most game-winning drives in Steelers' history with seven.
Fields and the Steelers' offense looked poised to at least get into field goal range after three plays resulted in two first downs. But just before mid-field, a mistimed snap pushed the Steelers back to second-and-22 with 1:43 to go. Three pass attempts later and the Steelers were no longer undefeated.
But things might have been different if Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin invited an old friend down from the club-level of Lucas Oil Stadium. Watching the game, from the defensive collapse to the hattrick of touchdowns, was one of the greatest Steelers of all time in Ben Roethlisberger.
Watching the game with Big Ben was Pittsburgher, TV Personality and former kicker for the Colts Pat McAfee. In a conversation with quarterback Joe Flacco, who stepped in for an injured Anthony Richardson and delivered a Colts victory, McAfee revealed some of a conversation with Roethlisberger.
"This is the first time I miss it," said Roethlisberger to McAfee once the Steelers got the ball with a chance to go down the field and win. "In somebody else's house, with the football to win it, this is the first time I miss [football]."
Who can blame the to-be Hall of Famer? Roethlisberger easily has the most regular season game-winning drives in Steelers' history with 53, enough to put him third all-time only behind Tom Brady and Payton Manning. Roethlisberger's first game-winning drive came in his second career start in a 28-17 win against the Bengals. The AFC North never felt a safe lead with Roethlisberger on the opposing sideline — 23 of Ben's 53 game-winning drives came against a divisional opponent.
The most famous came in one of the greatest Super Bowls, Super Bowl 43. On his 12-yard line trailing by three points with 2:24 left, Roethlisberger executed an eight-play, 72-yard drive that included a 40-yard pass and subsequent game-winning touchdown to wide receiver Santonio Holmes.
But Big Ben is not walking through that door. The Steelers have to prove they can play from behind.
Until week four against the Colts, with a new offensive coordinator in Arthur Smith and a new quarterback in Justin Fields, the Steelers haven't trailed more than a touchdown.
Next week the Steelers host the Dallas Cowboys. Hopefully, the Steelers start the game with a lead. But if they don't, the offense will get another chance at a comeback.
