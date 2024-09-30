Steelers OL James Daniels Suffers Season-Ending Injury
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have now lost another offensive lineman for the season after right guard James Daniels left Week 4 with an ankle injury that is now known to be a torn achilles, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
Daniels was seen in a walking boot with crutches leaving the stadium after the game, and after an MRI, it was confirmed to be a torn achilles tendon. Daniels will now miss the remainder of the 2024 season, putting another offensive line starter on Injured Reserve for the Steelers. The first was rookie tackle Troy Fautanu, who suffered a knee injury in practice.
Without Daniels, the Steelers will likely move fourth-round rookie Mason McCormick to the right side after starting Week 4 in place of Isaac Seumalo on the left. Seumalo is nearing a return from a pectoral injury, and Pittsburgh will now hope he's ready to go in Week 5 against the Dallas Cowboys.
Daniels is on the final year of his contract with Pittsburgh and will now likely end his career with the Steelers on IR.
Spencer Anderson and Ryan McCollum are now the final rotational pieces behind Seumalo and McCormick on the interior offensive line. Pittsburgh could look to add to their roster through both free agency and the trade market ahead of Week 5, or could view a name like John Leglue as a possible elevation from their practice squad.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!