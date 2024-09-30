Steelers Next QB Plan Revealed
With Russell Wilson nearing his return from a calf injury, the Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly devised a plan at the quarterback position moving forward.
NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport stated that while Wilson will likely be ready to step back into the starting role from a physical standpoint in the near future, the Steelers prefer to stick with Justin Fields for the time being while also keeping an eye on Wilson's progression.
“Russell Wilson is nearing full health,” Rapoport said. “In fact, if there was a playoff game or the Super Bowl, he would for sure be playing. That being said, Mike Tomlin will get to a point where Russell Wilson is healthy enough and you have to name a starter and that is expected to be, of course, Justin Fields.”
It should come as no surprise that Pittsburgh would opt to remain faithful towards Fields, who led the team to a perfect 3-0 start before falling to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4.
He posted 312 yards and a touchdown through the air on 34 attempts while adding 55 yards and two touchdowns against Indianapolis in what was his best performance in the black and gold from a strictly statistical perspective.
Fields has injected some life into the Steelers' offense and proven himself as a strong fit inside Arthur Smith's scheme, all while quickly earning the respect and confidence from his coaches and peers.
Perhaps there's a scenario in which Wilson supersedes him somewhere down the road, but it feels as though the veteran's opportunity has came and went.
Wilson was the projected starter upon signing with Pittsburgh in the offseason and further solidified himself as such after winning the job entering the regular season. However, a reaggravation of his calf injury, which kept him out of the first four games of the year, has put him behind the eight ball, and he may not be able to make up all of his lost ground.
