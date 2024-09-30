Steelers' Najee Harris Voices Displeasure With Justin Fields Question
PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers loss to the Indianapolis Colts 27-24 had multiple factors contributing to the loss. Between a lackluster defensive performance and constant mistakes, the Steelers loss not only came down to the Colts playing well but the Steelers making it harder on themselves.
Some of the blamed was placed on quarterback Justin Fields, whose performance was full of positives and negatives. On the positive side, Fields threw for 312 yards and a touchdown. He was also able to rush for 55 yards on ten attempts for another two touchdowns.
On the other hand, a fumble in the second half proved his performance to not be perfect, as fumbled the ball 20 yards behind the line of scrimmage.
Running back Najee Harris was asked about Fields performance in the second half, as other than the fumble he seemed to improve. Harris took exception to the question, putting emphasis on the team's play rather than the individual.
“You always keep putting it on one person," Harris said. " It’s a whole team, all 11 of us. Stop making it one player. You all keep saying Justin, if like he’s the one that is throwing, catching and running. Come on bro, it’s all of us.”
Harris' performance against the Colts was not incredible, as he took 13 carries for 19 yards on the game. With a longest run of five, Harris was unable to gain any real separation throughout the entirety of the game.
The best performance on the game for the Steelers would end up being George Pickens, who caught 7 passes for 113 yards. Tight end Pat Friermuth was responsible for the receiving touchdown from Fields, catching a pass for nine yards late in the game to tighten up the score.
Harris will have pressure on him all season, as the wide receiver corps is still quite bare. Harris will get a chance to prove the loss was a fluke when the Steelers take on the 6th worst running defense in the Dallas Cowboys during Week 5.
