Are Steelers Finally Benching Justin Fields?
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers lost their first game of the season, and even if it was only by three points, it felt like much more. Add up poor coaching decisions, a terrible performance by the offensive line, turnovers and a struggling defense, and the black and gold left Indianapolis with a 3-1 record and plenty to approve upon.
In the process of the loss, Justin Fields gave up a terrible-looking fumble, quickly reminding everyone of what the floor looks like for the young quarterback. However, his bounce-back was nearly perfect, with Fields making Steelers history as the first QB to throw for 300 yards, rush for 50 yards and score three touchdowns.
Still, the Steelers now have a decision to make. Head coach Mike Tomlin has avoided the question for four weeks, deferring to "when" Russell Wilson is healthy and the benchmark to when the team would decide on who will be the long-term starter this season. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Wilson is "nearing full health," which is perfect timing for Fields's first loss.
So, do the Steelers make a quarterback change before they take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5?
Chances are, yes. Tomlin has seem hung up on trying to make Wilson the starter regardless of the situation. Maybe, he understands it's easy to go from Wilson to Fields later in the season with less controversy. Maybe, he truly believes the only quarterback who can lead the Steelers this season is Wilson.
But they shouldn't make a change. Fields has grown with every game, and even with a poor start, he was hands down the best member of the Steelers organization in Week 4 - Tomlin included. In fact, you can put Tomlin much higher on the list of "who's fault is it" than you can Fields.
This team is about trends, though. You know what's coming before it comes, and it'd be a bit surprising if Tomlin walked into the press conference this week and told the media Wilson was still hurt and Fields would start.
Chances are, the conversation goes something like Tomlin saying Wilson is close to a return and the team would work with both quarterbacks throughout the week before making a decision. Then, much like all of those Mitch Trubisky vs. Mason Rudolph battles we watched, it'll be all Wilson with Fields taking one or two reps with the starters like a normal backup does.
We'll see what happens, but the signs are there. The Steelers knew this day would come, and even if it shouldn't be here yet, there's a sense this is the week Tomlin makes a quarterback change.
