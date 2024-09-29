Colts LB Rips Steelers' Najee Harris After Loss
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered their first loss of the season in a 27-24 fall to the Indianapolis Colts. The offense struggled throughout most of the game, finding light behind Justin Fields in the second, but failing to finish off a comeback.
That failed attempted had one highlight come from running back Najee Harris, who failed to step out of bounds on a third and long play, resulting in the clock running on fourth down. Pittsburgh failed to convert, ending the game, and marking their first loss of the season.
After the game, Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin took to social media to call out Harris, who's pictured emerged from his pre-game tunnel entrance. In the picture, Harris is making a vulgar gesture to the Colts crowd.
Franklin replied after the game with, "Kid is soft. 84 run hader."
Harris finished the game with 13 carries for 19 yards, but had three receptions for 54 yards.
The Steelers as a whole struggled against the Colts, but did try to come back firing in the second half. After the game, Harris was very vocal about his frustrations, and called out the media for trying to discuss how Fields played well, instead of discussing how the whole team played well.
"You always keep putting it on one person. It’s a whole team, all 11 of us. Stop making it one player. You all keep saying Justin (Fields), if like he’s the one that is throwing, catching and running. Come on bro, it’s all of us," Harris told the media.
Harris is in the final year of his contract with the Steelers after the team declined his fifth-year option. He remains the team's top runner, but will have plenty of eyes on him from opposing defenses after his gesture in Indianapolis.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!