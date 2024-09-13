Broncos WR Ready for Anything - Including Steelers' T.J. Watt
Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton is willing to do whatever it takes to defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers this Sunday.
Leading into Week 2, Sutton told reporters that he's prepared to step into any role against the Steelers, including taking on T.J. Watt as a blocker.
"Whatever they need me to do in that specific moment, I'm gonna go do it," Sutton said. "If I gotta go put my hands on T.J. Watt, then I'm gonna do that ... whatever task they need me to go do, I'm gonna do it to the best of my ability so that we can go be successful."
While Sutton's quote was likely a bit tongue in cheek, he has proven to be a willing run blocker in the past who can help Denver's ground attack, which could be of use particularly against Pittsburgh's stout defensive front.
Standing at 6-foot-4 and 216 pounds, Sutton garnered a 66.3 run blocking grade from Pro Football Focus for his efforts over 276 snaps last season. He had 15 opportunities in that facet of the game last week against the Seattle Seahawks, resulting in a 56.6 grade from PFF.
It's a whole different ball game when tasked with blocking Watt, who is considered one of the best run-defending edge rushers in the league. He finished with a 81.4 PFF grade for his efforts against Atlanta in Week 1 and a 80.7 grade in 2023.
There aren't too many scenarios where Sutton and Watt would come face-to-face on a run play, even if it is fun to imagine. Both players, however, will have plenty of chances to change the outcome of their contest on Sunday away from one another.
Sutton led the Broncos with 772 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns last season while catching balls from current Steeler Russell Wilson, and he will have his sights set on improving from a four-reception, 38-yard performance in Week 1.
Watt, on the other hand, remains a Defensive Player of the Year favorite after a dominant showing against the Atlanta Falcons last Sunday, during which he tallied a sack and a fumble recovery.
Make sure you bookmark Steelers OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more