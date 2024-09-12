Steelers Waiting on Major Injury Decisions
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have two offensive starters dealing with injuries, and both open up plenty of questions - big ones - about what's the come within the group.
On the offensive side of the ball, the Steelers have two questions everyone is debating answers to. One is the quarterback situation, and what the future looks like for both Justin Fields and Russell Wilson. And the second is when/if the Steelers are going to move Broderick Jones to left tackle and start first-round rookie Troy Fautanu.
Wilson continues to be limited in practice, with a glim look on playing as the starter in Week 2 against the Denver Broncos. Pittsburgh is preparing as if Fields will start, and with Wilson continuing to nurse his calf injury, the door may be closing for him to play against his former team.
How many games can Wilson miss and still return as the starter? And what does Fields need to do keep the starting job the rest of the season? Everyone wants to know.
At tackle, Dan Moore Jr. is dealing with an ankle injury and missed the first day of practice. While he's optimistic he'll play in Week 2, what happens if he doesn't? The Steelers will start Jones at left tackle and Fautanu at right, and could keep it that way the rest of the season.
With the future being Jones and Fautanu, who were both the team's top draft picks the last two years, can Pittsburgh go back once they move Jones to the left? And how big of a risk is it to keep moving Jones back and forth between right and left tackle?
