Insider: Russell Wilson Injury 'Worked Out Perfectly' for Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are moving forward with Justin Fields as their "prepared" starter entering Week 2. And with Russell Wilson's calf injury continuing to keep him limited in practice, it's uncertain when or if he'll ever take the field as Pittsburgh's QB1.
One NFL insider says that's the perfect scenario. The Steelers get an opportunity to look at their 25-year-old prospect while Wilson becomes an easy backup who can step in if/when Fields begins to struggle. Until then, they can just coast with the younger, possibly longer, quarterback.
Speaking on 93.7 The Fan, Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio said the Steelers are in the right situation with their quarterback room, getting an early look at Fields with an easy excuse to keep Wilson sidelined.
"I think this is a perfect opportunity for the Steelers to let [Justin] Fields try it out," Florio said. "If it works, you just keep going. If it doesn’t, it’s not like you benched Fields: Russell Wilson’s healthy."
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin would not confirm if Wilson would become the starter once healthy again, leaving the door open for a week-to-week scenario with Fields. If the younger quarterback continues to play well, he may lock up the starting job the rest of the season, and Florio believes it's all worked out well for Pittsburgh.
"This is an opportunity for the Steelers to have it both ways," Florio said. "I think they do believe Fields is the better option long-term. He’s more than a decade younger. He fits what they’re trying to do offensively better. They just need to work on some stuff, like, you know, throwing the ball accurately on a consistent basis.
"I think it’s worked out perfectly for the Steelers to ride Justin Fields as long as they can [and] flip back to Russell Wilson if it’s not working."
With an easier front half than back half of the schedule, the Steelers could get some wins under the belt of Fields and go from there. And without the "benched" label on Wilson, it makes the narrative in Pittsburgh much easier if they do decided the older veteran is the best option.
For now, it's Fields's job to lose, and he'll get another chance to win it in Week 2 against the Broncos.
Make sure you bookmark Steelers OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more