Steelers' George Pickens Unfazed By Broncos Superstar
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers got plenty out of third-year wide receiver George Pickens in Week 1, catching six passes for 85 yards and helping Justin Fields lead a victory in his black and gold debut.
Week 2 isn't as simple, though. Pickens is faced with potentially the best cornerback in the NFL, expected to line up across from Denver Broncos star Patrick Surtain II. The 24-year-old allowed just three receptions for 39 yards in the team's Week 1 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, and is now looking at a matchup with Pickens that is going to be highly talked about.
But Pickens isn't sweating it. He spoke with media during the practice week and reminded everyone that he played against Surtain in college when he attended Georgia and Surtain attended Alabama.
The way he's looking at it, it' just a matchup of two good players.
"He’s just a good player," Pickens said. "Like a lot of other players in here. He’s a good player. I’m a good player."
It's expected that Surtain will be heavily involved in shutting down Surtain in Week 2, while former Steeler Levi Wallace mans Van Jefferson and Calvin Austin. It'll be the battle of two young superstars who could be the face of the league for the next generation.
For the Steelers, they're looking to find themselves in the endzone after kicking six field goals in Week 1 against the Falcons. Pickens will be a major factor in that, while Surtain is looking to be the reason it doesn't happen.
It's unknown if Surtain will mirror Pickens throughout the game, but it makes sense to with Jefferson and Austin combining for two receptions for eight yards against the Falcons. Still, Pickens is focused on his side of the ball and what he can do to help this team - not who's covering him.
"I don’t really know or care what they’re going to do,” Pickens said.
The 1-0 Steelers will head to Denver for a 4:25 P.M. ET kickoff in Week 2. Behind Fields's second start, the team is looking to keep their momentum alive and stack two wins to star the season.
Make sure you bookmark Steelers OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more