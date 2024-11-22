Browns Players Slam Steelers WR George Pickens
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers ended their five-game winning streak with a 24-19 loss to the Cleveland Browns. And as it ended, things got hostile between wide receiver George Pickens and cornerbacks Greg Newsome. Eventually, that altercation led to plenty of words being said after the game.
As time expired and Russell Wilson threw a hail mary into the endzone, Pickens was already focused on the loss, taking his frustrations out of Newsome near the stands. Then, after the game, the wideout had some intense words about the Steelers' AFC North rivals.
"Conditions played a huge, huge part in today’s game. I don’t really think the Cleveland Browns are a good team at all. The conditions kinda saved them," Pickens said after the game.
According to ESPN's Daniel Oyefusi, the Browns weren't holding back either, having their laughs about Pickens in the locker room.
"He fake tough. He wasn’t even going for the ball," Oyefusi overheard Browns players say.
Well, if there was any speculation about whether or not the Browns were really talking, Newsome confirmed it. The veteran cornerback shared his sentiment on X, making it loud and clear what he thinks of Pickens.
"Fake tough guy," Newsome posted, followed by three crying laughing emojis.
The two will get to face rather soon after their initial beef. The Steelers and Browns square off again in Week 14, with just one game seperating their first matchup. Thrown fists will be fresh, and the words afterward will be fresher when Pickens and Newsome line up across from each other for round two.
The Steelers move to 8-3 on the season and give the Ravens an opportunity to get within a half-game of their AFC North lead. With the Cincinnati Bengals and the Browns up next, Pittsburgh doesn't have much room for loss as they move forward.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!