Steelers’ George Pickens Fights Browns Player After Loss
The Pittsburgh Steelers' Thursday Night Football loss to the Cleveland Browns evolved into a thriller as the night went on, and its conclusion only added to the theatrics.
With the Steelers down 24-19 on the final play of the contest from Cleveland's 35-yard line, Russell Wilson launched a Hail Mary into the flurries over Huntington Bank Field. A blockade of Browns defenders swarmed to the ball and knocked it down before a Pittsburgh wide receiver had a chance to pull off any heroics.
Perhaps the most notable portion of the sequence, however, was what occurred after the final whistle had blown. As the cameras panned around to the two teams exchanging pleasantries on the field, a cut-away to the end zone revealed that Steelers receiver George Pickens had gotten into a fight with Cleveland cornerback Greg Newsome II just inches away from fans.
Newsome had essentially forced Pickens out of the picture on the Hail Mary attempt, tussling with him as they worked their way out-of-bounds. After the two players were separated, the Pittsburgh pass catcher had to be further restrained and escorted away.
Pickens is no stranger to confrontations such as the one that unfolded on Thursday night. In Week 5 against the Dallas Cowboys, he yanked defensive back Jourdan Lewis down by his face mask after the final play of the game and was later fined.
Additionally, he grappled with Washington Commanders cornerback Mike Sainristil in Week 10 following a Wilson interception, leading to yet another fine.
Pickens finished with 48 yards on four receptions against the Browns, the former of which was his lowest single-game output since Pittsburgh's loss to the Cowboys.
The 23-year-old has produced to the point where he can be considered one of the NFL's premier receivers this season, though these kinds of clashes may hold him back.
