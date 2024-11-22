Steelers LB Avoids Serious Injury vs. Browns
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers anticipated a battle for their Thursday Night Football contest against the Cleveland Browns. An AFC North matchup always leads to fireworks, but the Steelers and Browns bring a special kind of rivalry when they meet on the gridiron.
In such a heated ball game, the Steelers turned towards their defense to set the tone. That responsibility has fallen to linebacker Patrick Queen. Coming off his best performance of the season against the Baltimore Ravens, he was looking to continue that against the Browns. Late in the first half, the Steelers' star LB went down with an apparent right leg injury.
After being tended to for a few moments, Queen was able to be helped up and walked off the field under his own power. He sat out the next play, but then came back in to finish the drive.
Queen has been one of the best players for the Steelers this season. Signing the richest free agent contract in Pittsburgh history, he's stepped up and shouldered the responsibility of leading the middle of the defense.
Over the first 10 games of the season, he's been a tackling machine for the Steelers. He has 72 tackles, half of which have been recorded solo. He also has one forced fumble and a fumble recovery as he's become one of the pivotal members of the Pittsburgh defense.
This is an ongoing story. The Pittsburgh Steelers On SI team will provide any updates and information as it is made available.
