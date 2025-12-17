Steelers Unsung Hero Might Solve LT Problem

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are on their fourth starting left tackle this season, but this time they might have finally found the answer. After injuries to starter Broderick Jones and two backups in Andrus Peat and Calvin Anderson, practice squad offensive lineman Dylan Cook received his first-ever NFL start in Week 15.

Cook's first start for the Steelers was a sterling one. It was just one game, but he did not allow a single pressure or sack in 66 snaps. That's not something the Steelers are used to getting from their LT position.

Cook's play was so impressive that some analysts believe he could be the answer in Pittsburgh. NFL analyst Brian Baldinger posted a video breakdown of Cook's game against the Miami Dolphins via his X account, and he touted him as a potential solution for the left tackle problem.

"They have been looking for a left tackle forever," he said. “This is the cleanest that Aaron Rodgers has been protected on the back side all year. This guy, maybe this is the answer."

Sep 26, 2025; Maynooth, Ireland; Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dylan Cook (60) during practice at Carton House. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Feel Good Story in Pittsburgh

Cook's rise to the starting lineup in Pittsburgh is quickly becoming the next feel good story. Once upon a time, he was a college quarterback. He made the switch to offensive line while at the University of Montana, where he became an all-conference player. He went undrafted in 2022, and he earned his first NFL opportunity with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In 2023, the Steelers signed Cook as depth for their line. However, his play in training camp earned him a spot on the active roster. He didn't play at all during the 2023 campaign, but he earned another contract with the organization.

Injuries crushed his 2024 season. Just before the regular season, he was placed on the Reserve/Injured List. After returning from injury, he was waived by the team and placed on their practice squad. That's where he found himself again in 2025 before a rash of injuries forced his callup to the active roster.

Can Cook Continue?

Cook faced some stiff competition in his first start, going up against notable pass rushers like Bradley Chubb, Chop Robinson and Matthew Judon. He not only held his own, he looked like a starter in this league.

The test for Cook now comes in Week 16 against the Detroit Lions. The Detroit pass rush is on another level than Miami's, providing an even greater challenge for Cook. It's sink or swim time for the 27-year-old left tackle. If he succeeds, Baldinger's claim about Cook being the future at LT might just be valid.

