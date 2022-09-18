Chase Claypool Wants Steelers to Stretch Field More

PITTSBURGH -- On the heels of a narrow 17-14 loss to the New England Patriots, the Pittsburgh Steelers' inability to push the ball deep downfield was a glaring issue. Just one play went for more than 20 yards and it left receiver Chase Claypool hoping that they could do it more often.

"I think we were calling good plays today and all that but I just think we could throw it down the field," Claypool said postgame.

Their opponent limited them, Claypool claims. Bill Belichick has made the prevention of big plays a calling card for his defenses for years.

"It's hard, though," Claypool said. "Mitch [Trubisky] did everything he could because the Patriots are a bend-don't-break defense. There's not too many opportunities for that on his part."

But Claypool added later that taking deep shots is something the Steelers came into this game wanting to do. He reiterated that the blame for being unable to create explosive plays didn't fall on the quarterback and that the opposing defense kept them limited.

"It was an emphasis for sure," Claypool said. "When we had the plays called, it's hard to go deep against cover three on the perimeter anyway. We just have to be able to call the right plays and move down the field in other ways. But overall, it was pretty good. Mitch did a good job."

