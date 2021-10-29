Skip to main content
    Browns Final Injury Report vs. Steelers

    The Cleveland Browns list six players as questionable against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
    Author:

    The Cleveland Browns list six players as questionable and will be without two players in Week 8 versus the Pittsburgh Steelers. 

    Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (shoulder), defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (ankle/groin/knee), cornerback A.J. Green (groin), defensive tackle Malik Jackson (knee), defensive end Takkarist McKinley (groin) and fullback Johnny Stanton (calf) are all questionable heading into the weekend. 

    Cornerback Denzel Ward (hamstring) and safety Richard LeCounte III (discipline) are both out against the Steelers. Ward left Week 7 with the injury and did not return. Cleveland will turn to Greedy Williams to start with Greg Newsome on the outside. 

    On the other side of the injury report, quarterback Baker Mayfield (shoulder) and running back Nick Chubb (calf) are both available after missing Week 7 with injuries. 

    The Browns had nine other players miss some practice time this week but are without injury tags heading into Sunday. 

